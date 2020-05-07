Letters to the Editor: One vote does make a difference; Old Town Market, and what matters now; Everyone needs access to healthcare

Don’t sit this coming election out! Whether you vote at the polls, or from your kitchen table, for the good of the country you need to vote. One vote could make the difference between a nation slipping even deeper into decline, debt and division, or a nation that offers all its people a brighter, more prosperous future. One vote could make the difference between more of the same (or even worse), or the return of decency and civility, the return of a nation respected for its prudent leadership and an America that truly is, of the people, by the people and for the people.

Leah Braitman

Lompoc

Old Town Market, and what matters now

When you work hard, play by the rules, treat people well, and give back to your community, you would like to think things will be OK. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Mark and Wendy Steller, owners of Old Town Market in Orcutt and two of the most active and involved citizens of the Santa Maria Valley. As referenced in The Times, their building recently was sold out from under them, the new owner wants to pursue a different business plan, and they will need to close Old Town Market in the coming months.