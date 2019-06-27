Older ideas are still good
Good to see a recent writer's ideas back in the letters section. He's refreshing us with all the old ideas.
Basically he's saying liberals are responsible for everything that's wrong with this country, and how President Trump is systematically and joyously destroying all traces of them if he can. Thus, civil rights, environmental protection, FDIC, Social Security, all business regulations, etc., must go.
Then what? Huge corporations will flourish, merge even more, the war machine will be even more enormous, the rich will get even richer. Finally, we'll be back to the good old days of Harding, Coolidge and Hoover, with a surging stock market before the crash of 1929, and Great Depression following.
Welcome to a giant step backward.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Relay, life, community
We just wanted to thank all the people and businesses of Santa Maria who donated their time, money, goods and/or services to this past weekend’s Relay for Life event that benefited the American Cancer Society.
With the amazing support of our wonderful community, we were able to raise over $45,000 to help those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Thank you, Santa Maria, for all that you do to help the people in your community.
Kellie Ouellette
Relay for Life leadership team
Getting facts on president
A recent letter illustrates the magnitude of the problem our country faces. The piece is well written, but it is misinformed conjecture.
We have a president who cannot be trusted. He is an inhumane sociopath, a racist and a world-class liar. His treatment of immigrant children and our American brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico is unconscionable.
You don’t need to be a licensed professional to recognize his sociopathic disorder. Merely read the list of traits.
In two and one-half years our president has lied to us more than 10,700 times. He lies more than seven times a day. His legal team would not let him be interviewed by the Office of Special Council because in mock interviews he was incapable of not lying. He is neither trusted nor respected by world leaders, including his buddies Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un, who play him like a fiddle for their own self-interests.
He has been caught giving intelligence information to foreign adversaries and prefers to trust Putin over our national intelligence officials. He is on tape bragging about his history of sexual assault, and he’s on video bragging about his shared like of younger women with his good friend and convicted pedophile Jeffery Epstein.
Heading up the birther movement was nothing but hateful and racist. The reason Obama didn’t have a multiple-investigation problem is he ran a clean operation. It really is that simple. But is wasn’t for lack of trying, Benghazi scandal and coverup investigations resulted in nothing. These are supportable facts, no fake news here, but if you can read a graph or if you can make an honest comparison of actual historic events or if on occasion you entertain a legitimate news source you would already know that.
Ken Forman
Santa Maria
Be friendly to businesses
Having read several opinion articles regarding the budget woes of the city of Lompoc, I’ve been puzzled by the city administration’s actions in luring sustaining-type businesses into the city.
Businesses, as well as taxpayers and homeowners, provide the revenues a city needs to provide its variety of services. The city currently has a variety of fast food and specialty-type shops, but how many major type restaurants or department stores that offer a variety of products?
I'm sure many of us have noticed what appears to be an economic boom in Santa Maria, while Lompoc’s economic efforts seem to be in neutral. Which means, we'll drive to Santa Maria for shopping options, and there goes revenue the city of Lompoc could have benefited from.
Since one of the city's main attractions, the flower industry, seem to have diminished, there has been an increase in the wine industry businesses that the city can use to its advantage, providing it has businesses that will attract tourists to sample the wines, as well as enjoy other attractions that businesses provides.
Cutting back on services and employees is simply a temporary fix, while the city's population is increasing. The city administrators need to adopt a more pro-active position toward budget problems.
Robert P. Sutton
Vandenberg Village