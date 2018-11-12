Oil project poses risks
If we want to continue to have clean water, we need to step up.
A company called ERG is planning a huge increase in oil production between Los Alamos and Santa Maria. These hundreds of oil wells would require a large amount of natural gas to power the steam generator engines. The gas would be supplied by a pipeline to deliver natural gas — more natural gas than all residential use in the entire county.
Natural gas is highly combustible and can result in pipeline explosions, water pollution and toxic air releases. The company's natural gas pipeline would overlay the San Antonio Creek Groundwater Basin in Los Alamos, our primary source of water. The gas pipeline would go under Highway 135 and San Antonio Creek.
The San Antonio groundwater depth is pretty shallow there, at approximately 130 feet below ground surface near Highway 135. On an on-going basis, the pipeline presents a significant danger of explosion and leaks.
The pipeline would run adjacent to Highway 101 for about 1,900 feet. A gas release in these areas could readily encounter ignition sources from vehicles traveling on these highways. Recent accidents in California involving natural gas pipelines are a reminder that such pipelines near roadways can pose a serious hazard to the public. Given traffic volumes on the 101, and that occupants of vehicles could be directly exposed to a vapor cloud fire hazard due to the gas pipeline, this impact is significant.
For the sake of our water quality, and our safety, we need to be there when this matter comes before our Planning Commission and our Board of Supervisors. Even if you choose not to offer public comment in person or by mail, your presence at the public meetings is effective in itself.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Thank you for donating to White Cane Days
We live in an amazing community. Every October, members of the Santa Maria Noontimers Lions stand outside a few local businesses and ask the public to give on behalf of White Cane Days. We always get a good response, and this year was no exception.
We would like to express our deepest thanks to each and every person who donated coins and bills, large or small. We also wish to thank the South Broadway branch of Rabobank, the South Broadway Albertsons, and the South Broadway FoodMaxx for allowing us to collect contributions outside their businesses. Every penny we received was given directly to the local Lions Sight Conservation Foundation of Santa Maria (LSCFSM).
For more than 25 years, LSCFSM has been serving the Santa Maria Valley by providing eyeglasses at little or no charge to families who are financially eligible. The Foundation also supports Lion volunteers who assist area school nurses with vision screening more than 10,000 students each year and conducting eye tests at health fairs and community events.
In addition, the Sight Foundation collects used eyeglasses which are reconditioned elsewhere and distributed to needy individuals. If you have any prescription or reading glasses you no longer need, they can be dropped off at your local Rabobank and most optometrist offices.
If you would like further information about the Foundation or wish to make a tax-deductible donation, please write us at PO Box 6293, Santa Maria, CA 93456, or you can email us at LionsSCFoundationSM@gmail.com.
Thank you again, Santa Maria, for showing us that we live in a caring and generous community.
Laura Selken
Secretary
Santa Maria Noontimers Lions Club