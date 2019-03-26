Oil and earthquakes don't mix
At my home in Orcutt, I felt a quake on Dec. 23, 2018. It was just above 3.0, one-tenth of a mile deep and a mile south of the Clark exit of Highway 101. My home is just across the highway from Cat Canyon where ERG Energy, Aera, and PetroRock want to drill more than 700 oil wells. The fact that Santa Barbara County is tectonically active means this is a bad place to be playing with the dice.
Drilling into the ground increases seismic activity. Even ERG named oil field injection induced seismicity as cumulatively significant in their Environmental Impact Review. They refer to the geological hazards that can trigger landslides and seismic activity within oil fields during construction and as a result of routine activity. They report that such activity can also trigger accelerated soil erosion and cause damage to project structures, resulting in injury and death of oil workers, who will be on the front lines of these projects. ERG tempts us to say yes to their project by boasting about the number of jobs it will create; but it is these workers and the community who will suffer – not the CEO of ERG.
From 2000 to 2012, earthquakes averaged less than two per year within 30 miles of Orcutt. In 2013 there were 58.
There is no mitigation for that hazard. Oil and earthquakes, like oil and water, don’t mix.
Judy Burch
Orcutt
Social media talk with young people rewarding
I have been visiting with my daughter and granddaughter from Oregon. I have had delightful conversations with them about the use of iPhones, Twitter, Facebook, etc.
I am 91 years old and have never used Twitter, Facebook or any social media. I asked them what kinds of things they use them for, because my impression has been that they are primarily for gossip and meaningless everyday activities.
They assured me that they have other uses and do allow for some meaningful interactions with others. However, they also advise me they are aware of the abuses of these media to intimidate, threaten, and brow-beat others.
They informed me there are many uses in professional, and business activities. This I find encouraging.
I did inform them that by not participating in these interactions, I have felt socially isolated, and to my great satisfaction I found that they understood this.
It was really rewarding to have such a discussion with younger people. Too bad we don't get to do it that often.
Roy Moss
Santa Maria
Unlimited cannabis acreage?
Recently, hundreds of people from Santa Barbara, Goleta and beyond signed a petition arguing that unregulated agricultural hoop structures 20 feet or less, usually used for berry crops but now used for cannabis, should be allowed in the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan’s Design Overlay along our main scenic highways. Farmers have lived in the design overlay for years, but suddenly people from out of town and hoop farmers are clamoring to undo its protections?
What people probably don’t know is cannabis farmers are not protected by the Right to Farm Ordinance and that Santa Barbara County is the only county in the state that allows unlimited acreage for cannabis. If the petition signers worry about having enough cannabis, there is already more produced in California than we can consume. Cannabis does not need to be commercially grown everywhere in the county and the county can lawfully limit where it is grown.
If you haven’t read the SYV Community Plan, one of its primary goals is to preserve the valley’s rural character. One of the ways to achieve that goal is to have a Design Overlay along our scenic highways.
As a renowned tourist destination, it would be foolish to add synthetic, bright white plastic 20-foot high hoop structures along our scenic highways. Tourism is an important source of income for many businesses. Residents and visitors come to enjoy our rural, not our industrial, character.
Within the Santa Ynez Valley Community Plan are two-thirds of the county’s agriculture in one, five and 10-acre parcels. It wasn’t designed for industrial scale hoop farming. To have so many people outside of the area demanding it here makes me think they don’t know about the policy and goals in the SYVCP and the Design Overlay.
Susan Belloni
Solvang