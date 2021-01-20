OASIS director victim of irrational hatred
I was very disheartened that Doug Dougherty (whom I do not know) was forced out of his job as CEO of the OASIS senior center in Orcutt after the organization was attacked and he received death threats.
Mr. Dougherty had attended the Save America Rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, which aimed to protest congressional approval of presidential electors chosen in an election rife with what many believe to be irregularities and potential fraud. The rally exercised the express First Amendment right “of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Mr. Dougherty went to pray, broke no laws, and tried to stop people from invading the Capitol. He no more deserves condemnation for attending the rally than do non-violent demonstrators who gathered at many sites to protest George Floyd’s death this past summer, and whose peaceful protests were repeatedly subverted by violent thugs.
For legally exercising basic First Amendment rights, Mr. Dougherty was subject to a classic cancel culture move — an extra-legal, totalitarian effort to punish someone in private life for holding political views different from the enforcer, an effort to coerce rather than converse, to censor rather than to discuss, to intimidate and stifle free thought.
The bullies who pushed Mr. Dougherty out of his job fail to recognize that the vengeful spirit that animates them — the spirit of irrational hatred that will divide and destroy our civil society — is the same spirit that motivated rioters to smash into the Capitol, and in the summer to burn a police station in Minneapolis, to repeatedly attack a federal courthouse in Portland, Ore., and to vandalize, loot, and burn countless small and large businesses across the country.
That malevolent spirit can destroy individuals and our nation. We must reject it. We need to pray that God would forgive and preserve our country and give us His Spirit and His Spirit’s fruits: love, joy, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.
Hunter Jameson
Santa Maria
Orcutt dispensary sites should be turned down
It would be a mistake if either of the proposed cannabis dispensaries on 3550 or 3596 Orcutt Road were approved. These two locations are almost the mid-point between and very close to Joe Nightingale Elementary School and Lakeview Junior High.
Though the addresses of these two proposed dispensaries may be a few dozen feet more than the 600' buffer from schools and child-serving institutions required by county ordinance, location of a dispensary on either site would violate the spirit of the ordinance. That not just one, but two schools would be impacted would make the proposed sites even more detrimental to the community.
Approximately 750 children attend Joe Nightingale Elementary School and approximately 500 students attend Lakeview Junior High. This is approximately 1,250 students from kindergarten through 8th grade who would be within hundreds of feet of a cannabis dispensary. This is about one-quarter of all the children who attend school in the Orcutt Union School District.
In addition, the proposed dispensary locations are adjacent to Spencer's Fresh Market, which is a popular destination before and after school for both elementary and junior high students. Also in the immediate vicinity is KleinDance Arts, which serves many children.
Neither 3550 nor 3596 Orcutt Road would be an appropriate location for a cannabis dispensary, and these proposed sites should be turned down.
Lanny Ebenstein, Ph.D.
Santa Barbara