Nuclear power disappearing? Not so fast
A recent article said nuclear power is disappearing from California. Not so fast.
That’s what PG&E says, but PG&E may be going away. They are deep in a bankruptcy hole with no real way of climbing out. Legislators are talking about state ownership of PG&E assets and operation of power plants. If that happens, and it should based on PG&E fumbles, Diablo Canyon, that can run for another 30-40 years at least could stay open bringing $1.5 million to the coast in benefits yearly, plus we keep making 1.3 billion watts of carbon free electricity.
Ten percent of California’s energy depends on Diablo Canyon electricity and it produces over 20% of our carbon free energy. There’s no possible way to build enough wind and solar to replace that plant in four years.
Therefore if Diablo closes with no clean replacement and fossil fuel wins (natural gas).natural California goes on MORE fossil fuel, not less as rosy plans say.
Advanced eastern countries like China and South Korea are building more atom powered electricity plants, especially China. Controlled fission reactors, including thorium reactors are the wave of the future. In dire global warming times it’s 100% inevitable.
Small fission reactors are coming very soon to market by companies like NuScale Reactors(Zaire), Oklo reactors(California) and Bill Gates Reactor under construction in China.
Governor Newsom wants to go with the old - natural gas. California used to be a leader in nearly all new tech fields. We need a JFK in Sacramento, not thinking from the 40’s and 50’s. Write or call your legislators today. Demand California get its mojo back. Let’s be a “can do” state again.
William Gloege
Santa Maria