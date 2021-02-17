Not worth getting beaten down for
This past week, in one of our local food stores, I witnessed an elderly gentleman talking to a checker about another customer not wearing a mask.
He decided to escalate the issue when the maskless customer got in line at another checker. The store was nearly empty. He started screaming at the man with no mask, who tried to ignore him, but he persisted. I really thought the elderly man was going to assault the younger man, but he probably would have lost that fight, the age difference was probably 30 years.
Wearing a mask is a pretty painless proposition, most people get it and are doing it. The ones that don't, I just stay away from. The checkers are not the police. The stores are not the police. You or I are not the police.
I seriously doubt that you are going to shame someone into wearing a mask. And I really don't want to hear how your rights are being violated when you're standing in line somewhere, or about how communist or socialist the country is now that Biden is in office because, frankly, nothing is going to change, except the name on the door.
It isn't worth getting beat down for. Lighten up.
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Vaccine experience superb
My wife and I got our second vaccine shot today from Marion Regional Medical Center in their parking lot across from the main building, from an incredibly well-organized, friendly, professionally staffed, group who provided everything from paper pads, forms and pens to chilled vaccine shots, to rest and refreshments. Well done!
Tom Heslop
Santa Maria