North County Jail operating costs?
So the new North County Jail has opened with fawning stories in the local news and with no word on how they plan on paying the yearly operating costs. Last we heard, this jail was going to cost the county about $18 million annually, but we have never heard where all of the money is coming from.
Gary Murray
Orcutt
In case you were wondering ...
The Latin inscription over the entrance to the new North County jail is interesting. I took four years of Latin in high school. The inscription is credited to Appius Claudius Caecus. It is traditionally translated as "Every man is the artisan of his own fortune," in case anybody was wondering.
Rick Tibben
Nipomo
At least cut the nuclear gravity bomb
A useless nuclear weapon, the B-83 gravity bomb, a relic of the old Cold War, senselessly wastes taxpayers’ dollars to provide for maintenance for doomsday weapons that can never ever be used. Just one of these bombs is as powerful as almost half of all explosives used in World War II, including both bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
There is a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. The NDAA was passed in September by the House for fiscal 2022. If passed by the Senate, the amendment would cut the $98.55 million that is slated for the maintenance of B-38 and divert that money for vaccines for the poorer third-world countries to help with the pandemic.
Also, why on earth does Congress give millions more to the Defense Department budget than Biden or Trump had even asked for? A raise already was included in the defense budgets. What are we thinking?
Over a trillion dollars has been spent upgrading and expanding our nuclear arsenal containing thousands of weapons. Hundreds of military bases are around the world, 800 or more! Other than clandestine activities, we are supposedly not at war now (except for the Red vs Blue and diversionary — dare I say — groups pushing limits of behavior and laws here at home).
Ordinary people during horrible disasters are very heroic with good will which pulls people together. Let’s come together now with caring acts. Millions of Americans of all stripes from all walks of life are heroes every day. There are more than enough challenges for our beautiful America and our gorgeous planet. We need to know about these kinds of things. We need to talk. We won’t necessarily agree but viewpoints stimulate thinking. Most people respond to authentic greetings and smiles. It is a small world after all!
Betty Faas
Santa Maria
Landlords implored to resist selfishness
I understand that the natural instinct today is to blame everything for inflation. Rising gas prices, food costs, and of course housing. However, I must implore those that have the power to exhibit compassion in their community during this difficult time.
One such category could be landlords. I just received my trusty fourth rent raise since living at Lacey West Apartments off 7th Street in Hanford. My rent has increased over $200 from its original amount when I moved in. What once was affordable housing has turned into another cheap shot at making sure the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.
The manager/owner of Lacey West is someone that had an opportunity to resist raising the rent during these difficult times where many are facing unemployment and low pay versus rising costs of everything that is required to maintain a semi-good quality of life (food, heat, gas). I will likely continue to get my rent increased with no consideration from Lacey West as to how to afford such increases.
I'm learning that several apartment managements and landlords in Kings County are taking the opportunity of the lifting of the eviction/rent moratorium to increase the rent rather than keeping in mind that the reason for such a moratorium was that people were losing their jobs, getting very sick or taking care of very sick people and enduring large financial strife.
It seems to me that these times could be a great exhibit of human beings helping others. Where once was a heart now seems to be a cash register. I implore landlords to resist such selfishness.
Samantha Koutny Sanchez
Hanford