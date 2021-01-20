No civil rights double standard
The media, CNN, MSNBC, Democrats and liberals all say there is no election voter fraud. If that is true, then the people who signed 2,000 depositions of direct observation of election violations were all lying?
Nevada showed 1,500 dead people voted, 42,000 voted multiple times, voters illegally registered casinos as their residence. This or similar fraud happed in all the swing states. It's documented.
No state legislatures had the guts to stand up to what is obvious. The courts refused to hear the cases because of procedural “lack of standing,” not lack of evidence, essentially stating a citizen cannot sue the government over election fraud. What side of insanity is that in a free country supposedly governed by the rule of law? Was the cheating enough to change the election? Without a full independent investigation, we will never know what the will of the people really was. And that is the point.
Millions understand what has happened and feel their civil right to a fair election has been violated. That is why 300,000 people exercised their civil rights and showed up at the Capitol and other state capitals across the country to protest the election.
By the Democrat standards for protesting, the protest was “mostly” peaceful as only several hundred out of the 300,000 in attendance violated the law. Attacking the Capitol was illegal and tragic. Those who did should be punished just as the BLM and Antifa rioters should be jailed for attacking cops and people, burning cities, causing billions of dollars in damage with over 20 people killed during 2020.
There can be no double standard of “my civil rights cause is better than your civil rights cause”. All riots and destruction must stop now. How about CNN, Jake Tapper and his leftist non-news cohorts stop fueling hate 24 hours a day. If you want a peaceful country the left must stop forcing their agenda on everyone. Biden will take office Jan. 20, but so far, he has only shown the capacity to inflame the situation, not heal the country.
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc
Doing the math on vaccines
Each two doses of covid vaccine that are held in storage today represent potentially taking a life tomorrow and causing a family grief and suffering. Simple math right? Hold back two doses of vaccine from use, you potentially kill one person.
Would it surprise you to learn that Santa Barbara County has several thousand doses of vaccine available to use that are not being released? Simply call your nearest hospital or nearest Sav-on or Vons pharmacy and ask how many doses of vaccine they have, and let the truth speak for itself. Do the math in terms of lives.
On Friday, The Santa Barbara County Health Department, bending to public pressure, decided to expand eligibility beyond health officials to those 75+ but only beginning five days later on Jan. 20. That represents five days of delayed immunity, five days of unnecessary extra death, five days of unnecessarily depriving proper health care to county residents.
Other counties manage vaccine distribution so this doesn't happen. In fact, you could drive over the border to Kern County today and be vaccinated if you were 65.
Further, research has shown that contracting COVID leads to long term lung damage and further hospitalization for the future, all because of the inaction of the very department entrusted in this county to prevent this. You might ask, where is the accountability?
Our Department of Health cannot say when you will be permitted to be vaccinated in this county, but they can sure prevent you from receiving the vaccine today.
The Board of Supervisors controls the Department of Health. Call 211 today to get the vaccine line, and the people left holding the bag to explain the SB County's position will suggest, as they did to me, to call your district's supervisor.
We learned in a national election this year that the inaction of those entrusted to care for its electorate will be held accountable. Hasn't there been enough unnecessary death and suffering already from a policy that holds back available vaccine? Can't our district supervisors do the math?
David Kohler
Lompoc