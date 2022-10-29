Newsom credited with worst state rankings
California is the greatest thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
We have the highest sales tax, the highest income tax, the highest gas prices, the highest rate of homelessness, and the highest illegal immigrant cost — we pay over $25 billion a year to ensure that illegal immigrants live a better life than legal residents.
We have the highest state indebtedness (twice as much as the second place state), the highest small business failure rate, the highest risk of forest fires.
We have the worst quality of life (businessinsider.com), have the lowest new business creation, are the worst state to do business in (highest minimum corporate income tax).
We have the second highest teacher salaries in the country but are 42nd from the top in the quality of education. We have the third highest unemployment in the country.
Honestly, if my wife was not buried here, I would not live here. I have nine grandchildren. Three have graduated from college; all three have left California. Others are just waiting to graduate before they leave. I cannot for the life of me figure out why anyone would vote for him.
Recommending votes for Allen, Stoker, Morales
As a Central Coast resident for the past 54 years, I am writing to implore you to vote for three candidates we desperately need in the halls of government.
For Congress, please vote for Dr. Brad Allen. This has to do with the fact that our current congressional representative voted for every single bill and supported every single executive order that has served to sink our economy.
Dr. Allen, who is a brilliant surgeon, can help make health care affordable again. He will also take a stand against the out-of-control government spending that has created the runaway inflation that is causing you pain at the pump and the grocery store!
For State Assembly, I am recommending Mike Stoker. California, by Gavin Newsom’s own words, is beginning to resemble a third world country. Crime, homelessness, poor performing schools, the highest gas prices in the country, the list goes on and on.
Mike Stoker is a proven leader; he has phenomenal experience as a county supervisor and a state and federal government appointee at the highest levels of government. He will fight to improve our economy, our schools, and the community you live in.
Finally, I am supporting Gabriel Morales for County Board of Education District 5 representative. Quite frankly, the members of the board of education should represent the families and students in the district, not the education establishment.
That is, Gabriel has spent the last 25 years working with students in the classroom, in their homes, and in the juvenile justice system. There is not a single person who knows more about the struggles of growing up in challenging circumstances as is the case with a majority of youth in the North County.
He can relate to the students and ensure that the education establishment will meet the needs of the students in the North County like no one else can. Our children need an education that gives them hope and direction. And that is exactly what Gabriel Morales has been doing for the past 25 years.