Letters to the Editor: New cannabis group's focus questioned; Respect your local police

But let’s talk about those pesticides. When cannabis moved into the legal agricultural world laws were put in place to require laboratory testing to ensure there were no pesticides being sold on legal products. Many of the pesticides being used on cannabis on the illegal market were not only dangerous in their raw form, but converted to more dangerous substances once they were heated during the process of consumption. With that understanding, why would anyone want to protect the right of farmers to use pesticides that are considered too dangerous to be used on cannabis on their grapes or strawberries? I certainly don’t.

Angela Bacca

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lompoc

Respect your local police

I had a problem with Leonard Pitts’ Dec. 8 commentary “Respect your local police ...” simply because it’s just another topic he manages to filter through his own prism of race. He starts off with a list of police shootings of African-Americans (most of whom were unarmed) and claims “respect your local police” is a "threat wrapped in an axiom" rather than a plea for more civility.