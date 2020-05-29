Letters to the Editor: Neither liberal or conservative are bad; Set respect bar higher in November; Doing the right thing

Neither liberal or conservative are bad
Socialism bad! So say many who can't change their TV channel and condemn anyone who is "liberal."
I say they should learn that neither being liberal or conservative is bad. However, it seems one of the largest socialistic programs ever enacted was one passed into law in 1935 by a Democrat controlled Congress and signed by a Democrat President. It is known as Social Security.
Not only did it provide help for old folks who retired, but also help to those who became unemployed for various reasons. Yes, those two programs are being used by Americans as a helping hand. It's socialism and very much acceptable by everyone. However, only those people who equate socialism with communism think those liberals who gave them this benefit are bad.
Right now in the middle of this pandemic, the U.S. government enacted (Democratic House, Republican Senate, Republican President) a huge social program giving away $2.2 trillion to help Americans. So, when you get a stimulus check, an unemployment check, a paycheck from your closed down employer, do you say "thank you" or do you say "no thanks, that's socialism, I'm a patriotic American and I don't do those things." I think not.
If you are like me, you know American industry and way of life is based on capitalism and America's social programs are a way of helping to keep it that way.
Stan Novara
Santa Maria
Set respect bar higher in November
A recent letter urged us to respect our President. I believe that all people deserve respect as long as they show respect in return. Unfortunately we have a President who doesn’t meet that standard.
Even before his election Trump revealed himself. He said of John McCain, a true war hero, “I like people who aren’t captured.” This from a man who dodged the draft with phony claims about shin splints. He belittled the mother of a Gold Star serviceman because she chose not to speak at the Democratic convention.
Over the last few years Trump has painted all Muslims as security threats and the majority of Mexican immigrants as people who “are bringing drugs, and crime and are rapists." His insults toward a highly regarded Hispanic judge that nailed him on his phony Trump University scam (which swindled countless students and left them in deep debt) even embarrassed his fellow Republicans.
And then there are the relentless assaults on women. There was the Access Hollywood tape (too profane for print) which should have disqualified him for all women and any man who has a wife, daughter or mother. And no, you don’t get the “locker room” pass if you want to be President.
Then there was the attack after a debate when he said a female moderator “had blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” Or when he fired a female aid and said she was “a crazed lowlife” and a “Dog”; and the endless sexist assaults on Hillary Clinton ... “Look at that face, would anyone vote for that?”
So yes, let’s all work on being respectful, but let’s set the respect bar for a U.S. President a lot higher this November.
Margaret Tillery
Santa Maria
Doing the right thing
A recent letter writer in Nipomo got it right in his rebuke of a former letter writer who said “only citizens should get stimulus checks.”
The writer describes how much we owe the immigrants for working our vast agricultural fields. They make it possible for us to afford the food we put on our tables.
As he pointed out, the immigrants do all the “dirty work” of picking our fruit and vegetables. As well as working in the agricultural field, the immigrants scrub floors, cook restaurant food, wash dishes, and make beds in motels. This “dirty work” is something that most caucasians won’t or don’t do.
The writer didn’t mention it, but immigrants or Mexican-Americans also do construction work that, again, most caucasians refuse to do: framing and roofing houses, putting in foundations and other infrastructure, which requires manual labor in the heat of the day.
The writer also points out that when immigrants work for a reputable company, the immigrants pay withholding taxes, so they undoubtedly give more to our government than our government gives back to them.
But underneath all this, as the writer points out, making sure immigrants have enough money to feed their children is really about “doing the right thing.”
Gandhi perhaps said it best about doing the right thing. He said, “A civilization will be judged by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens.”
Morrie Schneider
Orcutt
