Nation’s laws have purpose
I take issue with county Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido’s recent commentary.
I suggest she spend more time assisting local school districts with budgets, capital improvements and developing plans for deferred maintenance, in order to keep school districts from barraging taxpayers for additional bond indebtedness.
She discusses Dreamers and because of reports, she is distressed. Many of the reports are from biased news media and fake news.
President Trump was elected on a platform of enforcing the law and that is exactly what he and his team are doing. He has tried to persuade Congress to come to grips with our broken immigration system, to no avail. Trump is staying true to his word of enforcing the law.
Since 2016, some 110,000 children have entered the U.S. illegally and been released, along with 200,000 Central American families caught sneaking across the border. President Obama ignored the law by implementing a catch-and-release policy that allowed these families to disappear into our country. This has caused serious financial burden on our education, medical and emergency services.
It is the parents of these children who commit a crime as soon as they illegally cross our borders. We also have to wonder about the long line of aspiring immigrants who are legally trying to enter this great country of ours. It might take years for these folks to be admitted, but should they wait because people crossing the border illegally are clogging up courts?
I hope the schools superintendent supports the concept of students obeying the rules of conduct in school, just as I believe in our government enforcing the law.
Douglas Dunlap
Lompoc
Aera Energy project good for veterans, county
Every community faces the challenges of unmet needs - not enough money to go around for basic public services, let alone taking care of under-served residents in virtually every sector of our community.
This includes our veterans - women and men who served our country honorably and well - for whom it's challenging to find jobs despite the training and discipline they've gained as members of the armed forces.
This is why the local chapter of American GI Forum supports Aera Energy's proposed redevelopment of its existing East Cat Canyon oil field. The project is expected to create hundreds of well-paying jobs that are likely to be a good fit for the skills and experience of local veterans, and to provide tax revenues that can help support the public services veterans and other citizens rely on.
As veterans, we also appreciate the energy independence that local production affords, reducing our dependence on imported oil.
Aera's project will be good for Santa Barbara County veterans, civilians, and economy while enhancing our energy security as a whole. It deserves the County's approval.
Willie Galvan
Commander
American GI Forum, Santa Maria Chapter