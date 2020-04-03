Letters to the Editor: Names of positive cases should be public; Happened to me too …; Increase in firearms purchasing

Names of positive cases should be public
I respect the need to protect a family's privacy, especially in cases of a family member's illness or death. That said, we are now living in extraordinary times with the coronavirus pandemic. As individuals we have no access to information concerning the health status of people we have contact with unless they or their loved ones choose to tell us. My thoughts on this are conflicted. A month ago I would have argued with anyone that a person has a right to as much privacy as they would choose to have. Now we have a virus sweeping our nation that has the ability to progress from first symptoms to death in as little as a week, depending on the individual. There is no time to waste. The County Health Departments in this state need to make available the names of COVID-19 positive individuals now.
Neil Fischer
Santa Maria
Happened to me too …
Graduation is different this year, as it was for me.
I went to my graduation in 1993 in a wheelchair. The virus, COVID-19, surprised the world this year and graduation was postponed.
A drunken driver hit me in April of 1992, damaging my hearing capabilities, walking and speech. I also could not attend proms and most senior events.
Now, I write letters in California newspapers, like the Lompoc Record and Santa Maria Times, and give speeches with law enforcement making people aware of the dangers of driving drunk.
It is disappointing that you will not have the typical graduation, but you are history in the making!
Imagine this: 28 years from now, you will be able to tell kids and others about this experience. You can explain about social distancing, wearing masks, how it affected you and how cleansing everything was emphasized. Our situations differ, but we missed many pleasures of the senior year.
I always have high hopes for the future which is what students should have. You will get your diploma and remember these days. The mayhem the world is facing now will be interesting to talk about. I wish you the best graduates!
Lori Martin
Tracy
Increase in firearms purchasing
Most people have been wondering what the connection is between the big increase in firearms purchasing and the virus epidemic -- the reason people are buying firearms is to protect their large stash of toilet paper!
Chris Fylling
Orcutt
