Mylar balloons mar Surf Beach
Beautiful Surf Beach is open again. In one mile, south on Surf Beach Saturday, I picked up 19 mylar/plastic balloons (helium birthday balloons) in various stages of decay as we were hiking along the beach!
That's horrendous! Nineteen in one mile! Do we have a new trash problem developing? Sad to see this on our beautiful beach (and it's been closed the last six months)!
Cindy Urner
Lompoc
Trump is no leader
It’s time to stop the façade of no one being above the law. Clearly, President Trump is, and is taking advantage of it.
Our Founders intended more laws or regulations, not less, for our president. For example, abuse of power in “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
But, currently Director of National Intelligence Maguire said no Inspector General, from any department or agency, can investigate our president. The legal counsel for the Justice Department told Mueller that Trump could not be indicted. Our president claims the right to fire anyone, even those trying to investigate him like Comey.
President Trump attacks people daily without evidence or fear of slander or libel lawsuits. Most recently, whistleblowers are called traitors, which goes with the American people, places and things on the New York Times list from thousands of Trump tweets.
The Washington Post has listed 12,000 lies by our president. This is dangerous, even a national security risk for America, as Trump loses credibility around the world.
Our amoral president attacks our traditional American strength, our values like respect, love, compassion, integrity, honesty, cooperation and worldwide goodwill. But, Trump even considers these as weaknesses.
Is this really the leadership that we want for America?
Don Jones
Santa Maria
'Strike while the planet’s hot'
I would like to applaud everyone, especially the young people who came out and marched in the recent Climate Strike Rally in Santa Maria. These kids actually realize the gravity of the situation. They are nervous about their future and rightly so.
Recent letters to the editor have been full of Fox-news-fueled, conspiratorial nonsense. But, if you’re not a climate scientist or don't believe climate scientists, be quiet because you don’t know what you’re talking about. That’s like someone saying, “I know I’m not a licensed pilot, but it’s only reasonable to assume that rather than aerodynamics, planes actually run on good thoughts and angel farts”.
It is only logical that sucking up and burning oil for the last 156 years at an ever-increasing rate is actually having an effect on our climate. The human beings on this planet are burning 2.7 million gallons of oil a minute. Of course it’s going to have an effect.
Mankind is becoming stronger than the forces of nature.
Greta's not an idiot. Greta's pissed off and I don't blame her.
Leah Braitman
Lompoc