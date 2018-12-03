Much to be thankful for
I sincerely thank the Santa Maria Times for the last four lines of its Veterans Day editorial - if only our citizens would stop and think how expensive pomp and ceremonies are, that money spent is only for a feel good moment for the public, when money spent for food, shelter and medical care would be so much better.
Yes, a parade is nice to see, and on the other hand so many feel lost.
My dad was in good health after WWII and Korea. My husband was in good health after Vietnam.
Our first son - born when dad was in Vietnam - is in good health after battles. We have much to be thankful for.
Gwyneth DeBiase
Lompoc
Tree bonfire is a menace
After watching the fires in the hills surrounding Santa Barbara and Southern California last year, I was horrified to see the annual burning of Christmas trees still going on in some communities.
It is time to change the tradition away from fire as being a means of celebration. Even Yosemite dropped the custom of that fireball over the falls a long time ago.
Our elected leaders must change this for our area. We have witnessed way too many fires to keep doing this. We don’t need to be bringing families to a huge bonfire and basically saying, “Isn’t this wonderful?” No, it’s not.
It’s time to change the event to something more in keeping with being more environmentally responsible. There are internet sites that give you more of a background on what can be done that are a lot more constructive for our air quality and our environment.
There are dozens of sites promoting responsible recycling of Christmas trees. Please take a look at them, and do not use fire as a symbol of what to do with your old Christmas trees anymore.
Peg Pinard
Solvang