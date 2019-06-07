Move forward with alternative energy
I attended the June 5 hearing in Santa Maria about the California DOGGR proposal to exempt the oil-bearing portions of Cat Canyon from the state Safe Drinking Water Act and eventually expand drilling in the area southeast of Orcutt.
I live in Orcutt, and have lived in north Santa Barbara County since 1978. I have dealt with the problems some oil companies have left behind. Some companies continue to incur violations.
When an oil company makes a promise that they know what they are doing, and that they will be able to protect the environment, that is a red flag. They can’t possibly make such promises. They know, and we all know, that there are unforeseen things that happen. We also know that everything has an expiration date, including the materials used to invade the earth to extract oil, and breakages and failures will occur. There are also human errors.
There were spokespeople at the hearing who argued for the exemption. Some were people in suits who used scientific terms, and ridiculed the people who were in opposition to the exemption. They said the environmentalists have always stopped progress and objected to change. The irony of that is the oil companies are the obstructionists to progress. In fact, they are stuck in the last century. They are the science deniers. The environmentalists and activists want change, to move us into the future, to use science to create and provide energy that won’t damage our water, our air, our planet. The only thing oil companies need to do is to get out of the way.
Several oil people were not from this county. In fact, some were bused from Kern County, a seriously polluted county, and are probably people who come to this county every chance they get to escape it. More irony.
No on the exemption in Cat Canyon. End the backwards oil agenda. Let’s move forward to alternative energy.
Constance Ford
Santa Maria
Neighbors should be alerted to H-2A housing
Kudos to Councilwoman Etta Waterfield for her stand that notices should be issued to neighbors when H-2A housing is coming.
A house is the biggest investment that an American makes in their lifetime. It is totally wrong for government to leave property owners in the dark when something like H-2A housing will impact their neighborhood and property values.
Councilwoman Soto stated in the Santa Maria Times article June 5 that she was opposed to alerting neighbors because of the false expectations it could create, and for the safety of H-2A workers. Excuse me, her job is to protect the safety of Santa Maria citizens first.
She brought up what happened in Nipomo in 2016 when arson destroyed a home being built to house H-2A workers. Yes, that happened because government officials failed to inform property owners after working over a year with the buyers. The buyers had stated they were going to inform the property owners -- what, after close of escrow? A cul-de-sac with five houses and 27 men in each house.
Not noticing property owners concerning their biggest investment smells like Communism is taking over. It is not government's job to hide things from the American people. Government's job is to serve the citizens to the best of its ability. I don't think this is happening.
Gail Davis
Santa Maria
Voters have a choice for change
Americans, especially Democrats, have a real and serious choice from three options in 2020.
One, a moderate with the traditional American values like compassion, cooperation, respect, integrity and honesty. These were our previous strengths as Joe Biden promotes.
Two, the new progressive speaking to these values but ignoring them. As Bernie Sanders said, "we can't go back to old ways". Many policies here go to the extreme.
Third, the new "progressive" populism, the opposite of Biden's values, as Donald Trump leads, which is taking America down. While some are "gaining the world", more are losing our American soul or traditional values. Which direction will Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and other Democrats go?
Will options 2 or 3 and/or divided Democrats mean that Trump wins again? Do we really want 1) a habitual liar 2) a hateful divider 3) a felon via the Mueller Report.
And, daily obstruction continues before our very eyes as the House tries to do their oversight.
We voters have a choice.
Don Jones
Santa Maria