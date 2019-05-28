Mosby calls for city financial information
I’m not willing to allow the drastic budget measures presented by city staff in the last two budget workshops as the only course of action for council to take on our city budget.
During the most recent budget workshop, city staff was not allowed to give City Council ideas on realistic budget cuts until two hours into the meeting despite repeated requests by council for the information. We have repeatedly asked city staff to provide us real numbers about the state of Lompoc’s financial situation including budget overruns and shortfalls.
Last budget cycle, city staff over-estimated revenues by millions of dollars. This time a majority of us on the council have insisted on seeing reasonable anticipated revenue projections, along with realistic potential budget cuts. This is essential for any budget. Whether it is a city, business, or household budget— balancing a budget on hypothetical revenues (i.e. winning the lottery) will put us on a crash course of deficit spending and force us to take “drastic measures” if the people of Lompoc do not vote in favor of a 100% increase in the local sales tax according to the city manager at the last City Council meeting.
Please understand what is at stake here: the median income in the Lompoc community is $20,000 per year, well below the median income of city management. City government is pushing to take more money from the people and allow city hall and our debt to be the only aspects of the city that experience growth. City government expansion without concurrent growth of the city economy is reckless in my opinion.
I strongly believe there needs to be discussion about how much more money city hall will be taking from the people with the proposed sales tax increase, how long the 100% increase will be in effect, and for what specific purpose. These discussions can only occur once council members have all the financial information required to make an informed decision. In addition, I believe any sales tax increase should be accompanied by a freeze on new administrative positions and a freeze on management pay increases.
James Mosby
Lompoc City Councilmember
A reflection on Memorial Day
In a small town in western Pennsylvania on what was then known as Decoration Day, at six years old, I was chosen out of the whole school population of 12 grades to lay a wreath on the grave of the town hero across the road. I didn’t know until I was an adult that I was chosen because that Civil War hero was my great grandfather, and I was so handily a male descendant.
Reflecting on that occasion over the years, I have tried to piece together whether that incident has in turn given credence to my views on war and as a male person in figuring what role I might play if and when the time came to follow suit; that is, also go to war. It may have; at the age of 20 I joined the Army, took 16 weeks of heavy basic training and participated in the last year of the Korean War, and then some!
I’m not a hero, but I can stand tall among my aging years knowing that I faced full on what could have been some other kind of life, perhaps not in keeping with my role as that of a descendant of a Civil War hero, a nephew of a WWI veteran, a cousin to WWII service family members and finally, a cousin to other family members who went to military service during the Korean episode.
“War is Hell!”, said General Sherman. I would add that war is also ironic; an act which, if its instigators had more ability to contemplate alternatives and to reach agreements in peaceful ways, would be unnecessary to carry out. Having said that, I must admit that I, having been a soldier in war, have participated in a form of human folly.
Perhaps, while writing this as Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, is being observed, I am contemplating that there just may be a missing piece in our human genome. Would that we, myself in particular, could have some higher sense of knowledge through which we may attain a more peaceful - perhaps even a greater - destiny.
Al Thompson
Lompoc