Letters to the Editor: Mixed views on climate; Cold war not so cold; Praise Trump, not villify; Concerns about Seaweed cannabis dispensary

Mixed views on climate
It is true that Earth’s climate has changed over the centuries. We have had ice ages and between 900 and 1300 AD, we had what is known as the Medieval Warm Period when Earth was a little warmer than it is today.
A recent letter to the editor said that 97 percent of climate scientists believe the present warming is due to human behavior, however, the Wall Street Journal said that this is a “myth.”
Roy Spencer, senior scientist for climate studies at NASA, said only 36 percent of climatologists conclude that humans are causing a change in our climate.
David Legates, professor of geology at the University of Delaware, found that only 41 out of 11,944 questionnaires sent to climatologists endorsed human activity causing warming.
Patrick J. Michaels, a climatologist at the University of Virginia and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007, has found no provable evidence that humans are responsible for the changes in our weather patterns. Michaels wrote that the often-used 97-percent figure has been generated by the media and not the scientific community.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Cold war not so cold
I was so impressed to read your artice about the Cold War Veterans Memorial.
I am one of those veterans.
Thank you for knowing and understanding that the Cold War was not as cold as many people believe.
There were many "hot points". We navigated around those to make sure the Cold War would remain cold for the people of America and for the good people around the world.
We did not perform our voluntary jobs for any glory or recognition. We did it, because it was the right thing to do by the people of our world.
While recognition was not the reason for our unwavering service, I'd like to express appreciation for the memorial, which sounds sweet to our ears and to our hearts.
Jackie Lewis
Indianapolis, IN
Praise Trump, not vilify
Let us examine some home-truths about Donald Trump: As a non-politician, he gets himself elected by the Electoral College.
He is the only President in history to accept no salary, yes that is zero salary.
He grasps the plight of the US and declares, "Let's make America Great again." A philosophy to which he has abided relentlessly.
Daily in nearly every newspaper in the country there is an article on yet another accomplishment, including "set-backs" on occasion. He does things and gets things done now. One cannot deny that!
He is not a diplomat and admits it, stating what his views are "and lets the chips fall where they may." They do.
Now some Politicians don't like the way he talked on the telephone, even though he accomplished what he set out to do.
So let's impeach him! That is just what the weaklings are set out to do as a "get even" policy and "chuck him out."
A fantastic individual with boundless energy and knowledge.
So let us praise him instead of vilifying him.
David Godrich
Santa Maria
Concerns about Seaweed cannabis dispensary
A recent article states that there have been no concerns from neighboring businesses about the opening of the Seaweed cannabis dispensary at 1101 E. Ocean in Lompoc.
This is not the case. Our medical office treats patients from children through the advanced elderly and shares the same building and entrance door and we have been concerned from the very beginning. We were primarily anxious about the fact that the city gave a license for consumption in the midst of a medical plaza.
We have handicapped and medically impaired patients and have been concerned about cannabis impaired clients potentially injuring or otherwise affecting our clientele. It seems disingenuous to declare that cannabis effects are somehow not as dangerous as alcohol effects on judgment, reaction time and coordination.
We addressed our concerns by speaking with the property owner who reassured us that the lease prohibited consumption on premises. Evidently, this apparent violation is not going to be enforced. We spoke with the owners during construction and were reassured that they were creating the consumption lounge because of city requirements but that it would not be in use.
We had the fire marshal come and check the HVAC system because of concerns about cannabis odor affecting our premises and our workplace environment. We continue to remain concerned about this business venture and, while the owners are very pleasant, the apparent untruthfulness throughout this process is very disturbing.
Carl Schlosser MD, Cory Gusland MD, John Sawyer MD
Central Coast medical group