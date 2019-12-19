Letters to the Editor: Mixed views on climate; Cold war not so cold; Praise Trump, not villify; Concerns about Seaweed cannabis dispensary

Daily in nearly every newspaper in the country there is an article on yet another accomplishment, including "set-backs" on occasion. He does things and gets things done now. One cannot deny that!

He is not a diplomat and admits it, stating what his views are "and lets the chips fall where they may." They do.

Now some Politicians don't like the way he talked on the telephone, even though he accomplished what he set out to do.

So let's impeach him! That is just what the weaklings are set out to do as a "get even" policy and "chuck him out."

A fantastic individual with boundless energy and knowledge.

So let us praise him instead of vilifying him.

David Godrich

Santa Maria

Concerns about Seaweed cannabis dispensary

A recent article states that there have been no concerns from neighboring businesses about the opening of the Seaweed cannabis dispensary at 1101 E. Ocean in Lompoc.