Missing kids and politics
About 52,000 unaccompanied children were admitted into the U.S. by the Obama administration in 2014. Where are those children now?
Secretary Of Health & Human Services under Bill Clinton, Donna Shala, appeared on television and said there are still 40,000 unaccompanied children being housed for lack of relatives or others to care for them. Are they in the custody of the contractors solicited by the Obama administration five months prior to the influx of 52,000 children? Why was there no uproar when Obama facilitated the separation of 52,000 children from their parents?
We have thousands more at our border trying to get into the U.S. illegally and Democrat Rep. Cummings declared recently that, “It’s the law to let asylum seekers across the border …” Many, like Cummings, think we should not have a border.
The current horde of asylum seekers has attacked Mexican police, torn down fences intended to stop them, refused Mexico’s offer of asylum and attacked our Border Patrol officers, all while showcasing women and children for the benefit of the cameras.
Come to think of it, they would fit right in with the current mob mentality of the Democratic Party.
Al Hesson
Orcutt
Disputing climate claim
Guest columnist Vinod Thomas has an agenda and has done little or no research on his topic of climate change. As vice president of the World Bank, what does he know about climatology?
This is not the hottest time ever. In our lifetimes there it has been hotter and we have had fewer hurricanes the past 10 years then we have had for decades. Sea levels are not rising. In Biblical times the city of Ephesus was a seaport and trading center but today Ephesus sits several miles inland. If sea levels were rising, as Thomas claims, Ephesus should be under water.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Dishonored by president
President Trump showed his true colors this past Veterans Day weekend. He had time to meet with Vladimir Putin overseas, but didn’t have time to visit the Aisne-Marne American cemetery in France, the final resting place of 2,289 U.S. troops killed during World War I.
The White House said the cancellation was due to rain. I am retired military. I was an avionics technician on a CH-53 Sea Stallion helicopter when I served in the Marines. Contrary to right-wing propaganda, every helicopter in the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, or Coast Guard, can fly in the rain.
How is it other world leaders — except the United States of America — managed to find a method of transportation to arrive and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice during WWI?
Does anyone really believe the billionaire playboy could not find an umbrella? It wasn’t raining in Washington, D.C., when Trump returned from France. Why didn’t he visit Arlington National Cemetery? Trump has flown overseas several times during his presidency. Why has he never visited our troops?
Finally, Trump supporters who often use this platform to lecture readers about patriotism and honoring our flag, please start with the president of the United States, especially when he refuses to carry out the traditional duties of the Commander in Chief on Veteran’s Day, and tells heroes like the late Sen. John McCain, a former POW and Navy pilot who was shot down in Vietnam, he liked people who were not captured.
I prefer presidents who don’t have five military deferments and aren’t afraid of a little rain.
Louie Castellanos
Santa Maria