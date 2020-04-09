Letters to the Editor: Military slow to report real numbers

Military slow to report real numbers

Most assume that the "Spanish Flu" epidemic of 1917-18 was so-named because Spain was the country of origin. Not so. Most epidemiologists are now in agreement that the earliest diagnosed cases were among World War I draftees stationed at U.S military installations in the Midwest. As these draftees completed their training and were transferred to other bases in the U.S. and, ultimately, to the battlefields of France, they spread the disease to friend and foe alike, military and civilian.

Warring nations, in an effort to hide the negative effect the epidemic had on their military capabilities, were tight lipped with respect to numbers infected and killed which in some cases exceeded battlefield casualties. Spain was a neutral country and only Spanish publications provided the world with reliable information, ironically earning it the "Spanish Flu" sobriquet.

I suspect that Captain Crozier was relieved of his command of the Aircraft carrier, Theodore Roosevelt, because his letter disclosing the extent to which the epidemic was ravishing his crew, leaked to the public, was viewed by the President and Crozier's Navy superiors as giving aid and comfort to potential enemies, military and political. If this is not an unreasonable assumption, and I don't think that it is, one must wonder if other commanders of military units in the United States and around the world are not also under orders to withhold or minimize the incidence of the COVID-19 virus on their commands. I am not aware of reportage specific to military installations. If I am correct, data relative to nationwide infection and mortality, is likely much higher that what is reported.