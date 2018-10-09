Melsheimer for trustee
Please consider joining me in voting for Eric Melsheimer for the Orcutt Union School District Board of Trustees.
Eric has been actively involved in our district as a parent, president of our Orcutt Arts Foundation, member of the Measure G oversight committee and financial supporter of our Orcutt Academy robotics program.
Eric has a strong belief in public education, and he and his family are huge supporters of education programs in and around the Central Coast.
His support of students and his business acumen will make him an excellent trustee for our district. Eric wants to maintain high academic standards for students in our district and he will continue to make Orcutt schools a place where kids come first.
Rob Buchanan
Trustee
Orcutt Union School District
Mark Steller for Orcutt school board
The Orcutt Union School District has a long history of community members getting involved and promoting quality education for the children attending district schools. One example of this involvement is the board of trustees. I had the privilege of working in the school district for 42 years and during that time I was able to work with many outstanding board members.
The school board sets the vision and the goals and holds the district accountable for results. Effective school board members contribute their unique talents while collaborating and working as a team with other board members. Rob Buchanan, Bob Hatch and Jim Peterson, who recently announced that they would not be running for reelection, are prime examples of how working together with common goals and a vision for academic excellence can create and maintain a successful school district focused on student achievement. During my years as the superintendent these three, along with Jan Zilli and Liz Phillips, always put children first.
Mark Steller, who is running for the school board, will serve the district with the same clear vision and high expectations as those before him. Mark is a local boy who attended Orcutt schools, as did his four children. Mark and his wife Wendy are very involved in the community and are longtime supporters of the Orcutt school district. I have known Mark for many years - first as a student, then as a parent, and most recently as a small business owner in Old Orcutt. Mark is passionate about continuing the district’s commitment of providing a quality education to all students in a safe, enriching and positive environment.
Mark will make an outstanding board member because his vision is all about making sure that each student is given every opportunity to be successful in a safe and secure environment. Mark has the qualities that are important for a board member. He is open minded. He will listen to all stakeholders. He will make informed decisions. Please join me in supporting Mark Steller for the Orcutt school board in November.
Bob Bush
Santa Maria
The obvious choice for our kids
I have known Shaun Henderson for most of the 25 years he and his family have lived in Orcutt. Our families grew up together. Our oldest sons attended preschool together and became close friends. We became very close over the years.
Shaun was always super involved. He coached soccer, basketball, and baseball. We enjoyed camping along the Central Coast with families we had meet through the Orcutt school system. From the beginning Shaun developed close relationships with teachers, administrators and families. When Shaun says "it's all about the kids" he really means it.
While volunteering for PTA, School Site Council, or a host of other functions benefiting Orcutt schools, Shaun has performed as a informed, positive collaborator. Shaun has a strong background in management and finance. He is a strategic thinker with the ability to set and keep long- and short-term goals. At the same time he is the hands-on person contributing at every level.
His background and skills will facilitate the administrative, infrastructure and technology advances necessary to keep Orcutt schools, teachers and most importantly our kids on the cutting edge. Please join me this November in electing Shaun Henderson to the Orcutt school board.
John Franklin
Santa Maria