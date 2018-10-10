Melanie Waffle for Orcutt Union school board
My wife and I have had the pleasure of having our five adult children attend the Orcutt Unified School District, and seven out of 10 of our grandchildren are going or will be going through the OUSD.
Between us, we have served on the boards or volunteered with the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation (OCAF), Santa Maria Discovery Museum, Orcutt American Little League, Boys & Girls Club of Santa Maria Valley, and I am a current member of the Measure G oversite committee ... in other words, we love children.
We have personal connections with four of the five present Orcutt Union School District board members, so we know of some of the challenges the school board has faced in the past and will continue to face in the near future. We are endorsing Melanie Waffle for the Orcutt Union School District board.
Melanie is hard working, energetic and smart. She is the married mother of two children in the district and a full-time business manager. She knows what it takes to run a business, care for her family, and volunteer in her community. She is passionate about continuing to provide financial stability for the school district, and a healthy learning environment where kids and teachers feel safe. She is committed to fostering conversation and transparency at the district level. She will listen to and learn from district teachers, parents, staff and students with an open mind. She will be a relationship builder and a problem solver.
We hope all registered voters will do their due diligence in researching their options for these very important positions. Our vote is for Melanie Waffle for the Orcutt Union School District board.
Mark and Natalyn Huerth
Santa Maria
Vote yes on Measure U for our community
I am the vice chair of the Measure U 2012 Citizens Oversight Committee, a native of Santa Maria, and am retired from the Santa Maria Fire Department after 34 years of service. I strongly encourage all Santa Maria voters to vote yes on extending Measure U to support local priorities identified by our neighbors.
This local sales tax measure provides needed funding for vital public safety services, and quality-of-life programs that all residents expect and deserve.
Sitting on the oversight committee since its inception, I have been able to review all of the budget reports to assure transparency and that every Measure U revenue dollar is spent exactly as the city said it would do. Last year, 91 percent of the funds went to support police and fire services, and the rest to Recreation and Parks, Code Compliance, and the public library.
Supporters include the Chamber of Commerce, major labor unions, and the unanimous City Council, among others. Measure U is vitally important to meet the ever-growing needs of our community. All of the revenue generated by Measure U stays right here in our community. No funds may be taken away by the state. By extending Measure U, we protect the current voter-approved funding supporting essential services and enable our community to continue to thrive.
Thank you for your support.
Jack L. Owen, Jr.
Measure U Citizens' Oversight Committee
Santa Maria
Henderson deserves vote
Please join me in voting for Shaun Henderson for trustee of the Orcutt Union School District.
I have known Shaun and his family for over 20 years. He has a rich history in the Orcutt community having coached many youth sports including soccer, basketball and every level of youth baseball. He has been active in Orcutt schools in the PTA and on school site counsels. His tenure in banking and finance makes him stand out in understanding complex district budgets.
Having been a trustee for over 12 years I think Shaun’s background and experience gives him a unique advantage to hit the ground running when elected. Over the past several months he has put the time and effort in needed to learn the workings of the Orcutt district by meeting with staff and attending school board meetings.
With the wish of leaving the district in good hands, I believe Shaun Henderson has the skills and knowledge to help lead the district and maintain the goals of the Strategic Plan.
Please consider voting for Shaun Henderson for Orcutt school board.
Dr. Jim Peterson
Trustee
Orcutt Union School District