Measure U for quality
As election day nears, I frequently hear use of the words "quality of life.”
For me, quality of life is the what I have because of living in the caring city of Santa Maria for over 60 years, raising a well-adjusted family here, owning a business here for over 45 years, and always being involved in the community.
Measure U can help keep this as a wonderful community for others to enjoy.
A small increase in the sales tax now, paid by all shoppers in the city, is a wise investment in our police and fire departments.
This sales tax stays in the city and can not be taken by the state. Measure U will further help us to have that quality of life we want for our families now and into the future.
I urge you to vote “yes” on the last item on the Santa Maria ballot — Measure U.
Nancy Stewart
Santa Maria
Use taxes properly
During election time, there are debates among candidates for City Council and mayor and the distribution of candidate information that touch on issues related to budgets and expenditures.
I thought this might be an opportune time to remind all candidates and the public of the voters’ adoption of Measure Z in 2012.
The Solvang City Council placed this measure on the 2012 ballot to obtain approval to raise the transit occupancy tax (TOT) from 10 percent to 12 percent. This is the tax that hotel and motel guests pay, and is added to their bills at checkout. All of the TOT revenue flows to the city. Measure Z was approved and the new taxes were added to the city’s revenue stream.
The campaign for Measure Z was supported by the Solvang Citizens for Measure Z 2012, whose campaign literature clearly stated the following in support of the measure:
“Support Solvang with a raise in the transit occupancy tax … from 10 percent to 12 percent to fund public safety, the library, non-profits, sidewalk improvements and more. …”
Citizens voted for or against this measure based in large part upon the assertions that “public safety, the library, non-profits, and sidewalk improvements” would receive priority for funding from the new revenue source. Since 2013, the City Council has honored this commitment.
While the statement of a campaign committee and the actions of the current council may not be binding on new City Councils, I believe it is important in this era of mistrust of elected representatives that future council members take notice of the spirit of the vote in developing their prospective budgets and allocating the new TOT, rather than thwarting the will of the majority of voters.
Dean Palius
People Helping People
Playing the racist card
A recent writer used the usual Democrat playbookl of Trump put-downs, and added, “old-school racist.” What is that?
Does he go around in a white hood, burning crosses, bombing integrated schools, chasing out Asians, Hispanics and black people from pure-white neighborhoods? There are no pure-white neighborhoods.
It's sad when people have to scream "racist" every time they speak, and it's the biggest put-down you can think of. Just because you say it every time you speak, does not make it true, and you aren't convincing anyone.
What do you think about guilty until you prove yourself innocent?
Boris Roberts
Santa Maria
Violence on the left
I have real concerns that these over-the-top actions by the far left will lead to serious bloodshed or even death.
How does a mob get the notion that it is a good idea to disrupt a peaceful dinner between a Republican senator and his wife to the point they are forced to leave just because the mob doesn't like his politics?
How frightening it must have been for the press secretary and her husband to have been run out of a restaurant by an angry mob just because she speaks for President Trump.
Whether you agree with him or not, Congressman Steve Scalise is reported to be a very personal, friendly, easy-going fellow who was shot by a crazed, left-wing gunman because he was practicing for a charitable softball game with the Republican team.
It is past time for even-handed Democrats to stand up and condemn this unruly behavior.
What is the root cause of this uncivilized anger? It is my opinion that it stems from the education community that overwhelmingly leans left, then this bad behavior is glorified by the leftist news media.
Ralph Bush
Arroyo Grande
Measure NO
All Californians from all political parties need to band together on Nov. 6 and stop the never-ending spending measures put before us. Our legislators, instead of making the hard decisions in regards to budgets and spending, keep coming to the tax payer trough.
They continually ask all of us to fund a never-ending stream of bonds. Sure the schools need more, health and education needs help, our roads and bridges are in need but instead of spending our money wisely, they load up the state with greater and greater debt.
Check out the cost for every measure and see the millions upon millions of interest payments that the state will incur all because our elected representatives pass the decision making onto us instead of balancing the budget with the income they receive. It will hurt to have to vote down all of the measures but it will send a strong message to the state representatives to get their priorities straight and our state house in order.
We need a complete sweeping out of the state law makers. All seem to be professional politicians who never seem to have a clue as to how the middle class is stretched to the limits with the high state and local taxes, high property taxes, rent costs are out of the roof, people are choosing between food and transportation.
Taxing is not the answer to our budget woes. What is needed is people who are elected for their common sense not because they belong to one party or the other. We are not better off now than we were 12 years ago. The group in power has failed us and we need fresh blood and common sense walking the aisles in Sacramento.
Let us all bite the bullet, defeat every single measure that wants bonds or loans and send the legislators a clear message that the trough is empty and they need to do what they were elected to.
Jeff Scott
Nipomo
Supporting Bill Ostrander
I write about our 35th Assembly District candidate Bill Ostrander, whose campaign funds come from mostly small, but heartfelt donations. During recent months I have listened to Mr. Ostrander, and have been fascinated by his knowledge, capacity for cogency, and wisdom.
Each talk or conversation has been so full of information on everything from global warming to economic finance reform, the need for education, and the need for universal health care reform in California. He has worked hard in San Luis Obispo for such groups as Big Brothers, promotes Measure G banning further oil development in San Luis Obispo County and is director of the nonprofit Citizen’s Congress which fights for campaign reform.
The 1 percent now in charge need to have their grip loosened to let the sunshine of reform in.
To quote Bill, “This is not the government, it is our government.” Please vote, and particularly vote for Bill Ostrander, 35th Assembly. With him we can all feel more hopeful that the great state of California continues to be not just powerful but just, compassionate, and forward moving on all of the issues he works so hard for.
Rosemary Holmes
Lompoc