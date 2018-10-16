Measure E needed for the children
Measure E is on the ballot in November. There are many viewpoints about why we should or shouldn’t vote for it. For me it’s simple: a vote for Measure E is a vote for our children.
I have been a teacher with LUSD for the past 19 years. Over the years, I have seen the classrooms deteriorate to the point of embarrassment. One time I taught in a portable classroom at La Honda with such a bad leaky roof that we had to use recycle bins to catch all the water that came in that year.
I remember feeling exasperated when, a few days before Open House in the spring, the student projects were ruined because the rain came pouring down the walls and soaked the paper and cardboard science models the students worked so hard to build. I had to cover the walls with posters so the parents didn’t have to see the stains of water damage and mold growing up the wall. I had to leave the door open all the time because my room smelled so foul from the constant moisture.
Our students deserve adequate facilities. In good conscience, I must do all I can as a member of this community to help provide the means for our children to have learning spaces they are proud to call their schools. Please vote yes on Measure E.
Susie Reilly
Lompoc
Vote against spreading hate
Our illustrious California leaders have released prisoners but have they also released inmates from the insane asylum?
Where is the hate from the left coming from, what has happened to decency, freedom of speech without being beat upon? Wearing a MAGA hat is a person's wish to make America great again, and if President Trump has come up with this thought, the hat wearer should be able to wear this hat and want a better America, being Republican or Democrat also.
Eye doctors should be inundated with people having their eyes tested so they can see both sides of an issue. Being deaf, dumb and blind is, in most cases, treatable during elections.
Hopefully, voters will vote with their eyes on being an American, one who wants what is best for our country. Stop dividing left, right, Democrat, Republican, and Nov. 6 show your love, not hate when you cast your most precious vote.
God bless America and all who inhabit this land of the free and the brave.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Misjudging a big event
Ron Fink is spot-on when he discusses budget and City Council matters in Lompoc. However, when he ventures into the national arena, his common sense and reasoning powers seem to fail him.
In his recent column about the Brett Kavanaugh hearing, he repeated every single GOP talking point while ignoring inconvenient facts. Innuendo did not "rule the press rooms of America,” testimony and facts did.
Even President Trump admitted at the start that Dr. Ford's testimony was credible. And experts in the field of sexual assault stated that victims don't remember details not directly connected with the assault.
She testified she was reluctant to come forward until she realized her assailant was about to sail through a ceremonial hearing and be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice.
Small wonder she was reluctant, look what happened to her. Death threats from the far right forced her and her family out of their own home.
I would love to have seen the faces of the other justices while he destroyed any notion he could be a calm, rational, impartial Supreme Court justice. He refused to answer questions and insulted those who asked them. He cried, snarled, hinted at future retaliation and claimed in true Trump fashion he was the victim of a witch hunt.
I agree with Fink that we need to chill out now that the deed is done. But, despite the horror that Dr. Ford has endured, her bravery will inspire others to come forward. Trump has said it's a scary time for men and boys. Indeed it is, for those who still don't get it, and think they can continue to get away with boorish, abusive and criminal behavior toward the women and girls they encounter.
Judith L. McKinnon
Lompoc