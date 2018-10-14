Measure E is supported
Vote “yes” on Measure E on Nov. 6. It is time to renovate.
For your convenience and understanding the name and age for each of the Lompoc Unified Schools are provided here:
Buena Vista Elementary School is 55 years old. Clarence Ruth Elementary School is 57. Crestview Elementary School is 58. Fillmore Elementary School is 58. Hapgood Elementary School is 63. La Canada Elementary School is 55. La Honda Elementary School is 54. Los Berros Elementary School is 55. Miguelito Elementary School is 49. Lompoc Valley Middle School is 97, and underwent alterations in 1964. Vandenberg Middle School is 55. Cabrillo High School is 53. Lompoc High School is 57. Maple Continuation School is 57. Lompoc Adult School is 82. The Bob Forinash Community Day School is 142.
It is time to renovate. Voting “yes” on Measure E will bring a funding opportunity for the renovation our aging schools.
Bob Forinash
Lompoc
Health district vote is crucial
The Nov. 6 election will include a vote for three board members of the Lompoc Healthcare District, a public entity supported by our tax dollars.
Three seats are open, and all are being challenged by young, experienced and competent members of the healthcare community. They offer fresh ideas designed to enhance the quality of care in our area.
The current board has been subject to questionable actions. Medicare nearly closed the hospital down for poor practices, and the failed Champions Center has left taxpayers with a $41-million debt.
I attended a presentation by two of the three challengers and came away feeling encouraged about the vision they bring to their quest. It is much fresher, open and consumer-oriented than the current board, one member of which has be on for over 40 years.
Do your homework and join me in voting for the three challengers in this year’s hospital election.
Barry J. Marks
Lompoc
Teacher sees need for bond
I was born and raised in Lompoc and have lived here my whole life. I am an educator at an LUSD school and have seen first hand how the depreciating conditions of the schools are affecting our students.
Tiles made of asbestos are falling off of the classroom ceilings and onto the desks of students. Windows are leaking. Portable classrooms are falling apart. I have seen water leak into one of the portables so much that mold began growing inside the walls. The classroom wasn’t salvageable and was removed.
I attended third grade in that exact classroom and was one of the first students to occupy that room — 30 years ago. I have tripped on the uneven sidewalks.
Besides being an educator, I am a parent of an LUSD student and want much better for my child who still has 10 years in our schools before his graduation. My child deserves to attend safe schools that address his needs, as well as the needs of all local students.
I am a Lompoc homeowner. There are matching funds to the money this bond will bring in, if passed. If we wait much longer, those funds will be snatched up by other cities who are doing what’s right for their students.
For those worried about how this money will be spent, you are welcome to join the district’s oversight committee. Volunteer and help see this plan come to fruition.
If you are still against Measure E or on the fence, please have a growth mindset and do some research of your own.
Please get out and vote on Nov. 6.
Carrie Clark
Lompoc