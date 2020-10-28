Letters to the Editor: Masks are politicized; Let rational minds prevail

Masks are politicized
This is in response to the uninformed letter writer expounding fear. The wear a mask letter is based on bad information. If you can smell fried chicken through your mask do you really think a micro-virus will not get through it? I will agree that if you have a mask and are coughing up your lungs that it might help if you were actually COVID positive. 98% of the US population is COVID free!
The letter submits that we Republicans, with a half of a brain I guess, should stay home if we choose not to wear the mask. It is our constitutional right to not wear it! I have not put on the stupid mask, except in Vons, since day one and go to work every day with non-mask wearing people and have survived. This stupidity, perpetuated by uninformed articles, is causing the collapse of California, loss of jobs and hysterical responses from the uninformed. I would submit that the opposite should be true, if you are in the group of people with high risk stay home and let the rest of us make a living and "breathe" like the free people we are supposed to be based on the Constitution.
Did I mention our Constitution? What is that simple piece of paper that prevented state and federal governments from taking away personal rights I ask? Democrats are dang the Constitution and full speed ahead with socialism and state mandates that keep us from being Americans. I have lived in California all my life and since the Democrats have been in control, I have lost in taxes of all sorts, pay more than any other state in sales and fuel taxes, extremely high property taxes and the writer wants you to think Democrats are helping her and us. Let's try something different. Vote anything but Democrat and give us 10 years!
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo
Let rational minds prevail
Remember after Donald Trump was elected the liberals and Democrats went hysterical and we heard over and over he was irrational, unfit for office, would start a nuclear war because he was unfit to control the missile button. We were told to hide in fear of Trump. Also think back on what Trump promised if elected. He said he would end the endless wars and bring our troops home. He said he would force NATO to fund the amounts they agreed to.
So which one actually happened? Ask a liberal and they will hate you for the question. What happened? No new wars, NATO is paying up, troops are coming home, and most incredible of all there is a peace agreement growing in the Middle East. Multiple Middle East counties for the first time have signed trade agreements recognizing Israel’s right to exist. Multiple other countries are getting ready to sign up. Oh, peace is breaking out in the Middle East. Could Joe Biden do this? Not likely. Biden is an entrenched 47-year Washington politician and he is not capable of such negotiations. It didn’t happen under Obama, the Bushes, or Clinton. Trump has done what they could not.
If elected Biden will jump back in bed with Iran and the nuclear deal that gave Iran billions of dollars which they used to fund terrorists. That is what Joe said he will do. There are real questions about Biden’s involvement with China and Ukraine that need to be investigated to the same extent Trump was investigated over Russia. China is the primary threat to the U.S., not Russia. China’s economy is huge compared to Russia. Biden has said on record the Communist Chinese government are “not bad guys”. Really?
Who do you want out in the world watching out for the United States? Joe Biden, who has a terrible track record and may be on the take with China? Or Trump, who has done more internationally in the last three years than Biden did in 47. Let sane rational minds prevail.
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc
