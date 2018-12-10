Manage city prudently
A frequent contributor of opinion pieces to the Lompoc Record, Santa Maria Times and other publications has belabored his campaign against three Lompoc City Council members — James Mosby, Dirk Starbuck and Victor Vega.
His accusations are that this trio has no imagination, they are locked into ancient, unproductive beliefs and thinking, are the reason Lompoc does not generate enough tax income to satisfy the needs of the city government and the people.
What he does not say is he is a tax-and-spend advocate. Whether he is a Republican or Democrat does not matter. He is an establishment liberal. His solution to city problems is more city services, expanding city government and raising city taxes.
Fortunately for the people of Lompoc, Mosby, Starbuck and Vega do not believe residents are the cash cows for the benefit of city government. Rather, these gentlemen believe government is properly the servant of the people. When city expenses are greater than city income, the first response is to reduce services. That is a valid choice. Other cost reductions could prove necessary.
The job of the council is to manage city government and balance its budget. Making everyone happy and wealthy is not their job.
David Grill
Lompoc
Bush funeral draws comparison to Trump
We have just seen a sharp contrast of who President Trump is and who Senator McCain and President Bush 41 were. I wonder if Trump's fan base and Trump himself paid attention to the many accolades given to both McCain and Bush at their memorials as serving their country honorably as heroes, having kindness, decency, modesty, who valued ethics and behaved respectfully and gentlemanly.
At President Bush's memorial, there were many foreign dignitaries present to pay their respect. I am sure at Trump's there may be only one dignitary -- Putin.
We won't be surprised that Trump would also demand a grander more ostentatious memorial, a gold casket with more pomp than McCain and Bush have had. He might even want a military parade send-off.
Trump will go down as a stain in our history known to be a consummate liar, who always put himself first, broke families apart causing children to live with a lifetime of trauma, and for defrauding in business deals.
Martha Hight
Orcutt
Solvang needs to fix bypass problem
I live on the “Solvang Bypass.” Maple Drive in Solvang is a nightmare. Thousands of vehicles each day rumble past my home, on a residential street, and past a school. Folks come up Pine or Alisal, then down Maple, down to Elm, then back to the highway at 5th. It is used as a bypass around the Village, by thousands of vehicles each and every day, from 6 a.m. until after midnight.
Semis, large commercial food delivery vehicles, loud vehicles with altered exhausts blaring music that can be heard a block away, you name it. My windows rattle, as do things on the shelves. I miss what’s being said on television shows or in music because of the noise. Kids don’t play on the street. It is absolutely horrid. I sent an email to city hall, but their response was basically they are aware of it but have no idea to resolve it.
What will it take to fix this issue? The death of one or more children being hit by a vehicle? Would even that tragic scenario trump the businesses in the Village, and prompt local government to do the most basic of a government's responsibilities; protect it’s citizens? Doubtful.
How about a real bypass road from Pine to the river, then back up to the highway by Neilson Building Materials? The Village businesses create this nightmare, maybe they can help fix it. Doubtful.
To all of you who can’t wait the added five minutes or so in traffic on the highway, and instead use our residential street as a bypass, thanks a lot for destroying our neighborhood. Good for you.
Ken Williams
Solvang