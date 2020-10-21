Letters to the Editor: Malicious gossip a dangerous thing; Solvang's choices, from a past mayor; Vote to send Andy Caldwell to DC

Malicious gossip a dangerous thing
Malicious gossip about INCLUSION SYV has been spreading through social media around the Santa Ynez Valley, suggesting that we are a radical group promoting racism.
We would like to set the record straight. Our goal is just the opposite. INCLUSION SYV was founded in the winter and spring of 2017, as a result of conversations with community leaders from diverse backgrounds who came together with the goal of defining the issues contributing to discrimination and bullying in our valley.
We then set out to develop solutions appropriate to our community. INCLUSION SYV was thus born with the mission to increase awareness of the detrimental impact of racism, bias and discrimination of all kinds and to advocate for change to promote inclusion and equality in the community and in the schools.
Over the years, guided by a steering committee, an education task force and a community task force, we have been working toward those goals. INCLUSION SYV leaders include educators, businessmen, businesswomen, and non-profit executives. Our constituency is made up of your friends and neighbors, your children and their teachers as we work to seek justice, equal opportunity, respect and dignity without discrimination.
We work specifically and exclusively with established institutions and members of the community. We do not organize protests or gatherings, preferring a long-term strategy for systemic change. We are not affiliated with any political party, do not endorse any candidates, and operate under the fiscal and administrative umbrella of People Helping People, an established social service organization that has been improving the lives of men, women and children in the Valley for 27 years. We share the goal of furthering positive community change.
Rumor can be a dangerous thing as it uses misinformation to foment division and undermine progress toward the common good. We are an organization intent on improving our community and we encourage you to check us out on our website www.inclusionsyv.org. If you agree with our mission and with our goals, please join us in trying to improve our community.
Shawn Addison, Nancy Englander
co-chairs, INCLUSION SYV
Solvang's choices, from a past mayor
As the election approaches, I write as a past Mayor. With this experience, these are my views concerning the 2020 candidates.
It is regrettable that most did not address how a new $20 million sewer treatment plant upgrade and additional state water costs will be paid. What do these high costs mean? A wallop of a rate increase is coming.
Every ratepayer should take note that rates have not been raised for the past three years due to a large discrepancy Mayor Toussaint found in the city’s water budget.
Nevertheless, since 2011, the residential ratepayers have paid more than their fair share of state water costs while the downtown businesses got relief. This inequity needs to be corrected. The challenge rests with the new council.
These are my thoughts on those best prepared to guide the city for the next 2-year budget term.
No on Recall. Only councilmember Dejernaes has a plan to minimize water and sewer rate increases and the financial understanding to carefully scrutinize the options available. He should continue to serve the last two years of his term for which he was elected.
Waite for Mayor. She is a proven council member, knows the issues and will provide continuity in meeting the city’s challenges.
Rodriguez for Council. He owns a major business in the city. As a resident with a young family, he, undoubtedly, has a big water bill. He relates to the ratepayers.
Nancy Orchard
Solvang
Vote to send Andy Caldwell to DC
Being a citizen and tax-payer in SB County, I have several reasons for not voting for Congressman Salud Carbajal.
First, he is the architect of our Frankensteinian 3rd District boundaries, established during the 2010 redistricting. This map was created to ensure the UCSB and Isla Vista socialists continued to block any conservative thought or desires from becoming law in the 3rd. From Guadalupe in the north, down to the area that should be in Santa Barbara’s 2nd District, west side of Santa Barbara, west Goleta and the Gaviota Coast. It is after all, UC@Santa Barbara. We in the 3rd District do not understand why students should be the deciding factor in our destiny. Twenty thousand votes usually go to liberal government representatives. Our 3rd District looks like a gerrymandered nightmare with elephantiasis!
Second, Salud has ditched debates with his opponent, Andy Caldwell. Will he show up for the upcoming debate on KEYT, Oct. 17? He says he has COVID. Zoom it in, Congressman!
Third, Nancy Pelosi and the “squad” have captured Carbajal’s allegiance and he follows in their footsteps: “Impeach Trump” they cried and Salud joined in the chorus.
Fourth, the incumbent voted to defund our police, just when we are being looted, burned out and threatened. Great timing Congressman! Without law, there is no order.
Vote to send Andy Caldwell to DC, (AC to DC). Ignite intellectual electricity in a dead congressional battery. Jumpstart a needed conservative government. The House will be alive. Imagine the power of that!
Suzanne Petersen
Solvang
