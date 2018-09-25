Major issue at cemetery
My wife and I have walked every weekday morning through the cemetery because it is quiet with no traffic, and we’ve gotten to know the workers very well.
They are always working very hard to keep up with all the things they have to do. There used to be 10 workers, but now there are only four to take care of everything, plus they have added more acres on the other side of Battles Road.
The last few months they have been dealing with the board of directors that was trying to replace them, and then trying to make them take a cut in pay and take away some of their vacation time.
Maybe what they need to do is replace the board of directors and get somebody in there who cares about these employees who do all this work to keep up the place. Most of them do not even take vacation because they know they will be down to three of them.
One of the board members decided to spend thousands of dollars on owl houses to keep out the gophers but everybody knows that owls fly and gophers are under ground. Figure that out.
Maybe if board members came out to the cemetery and watched what those workers do, they would change their attitude and work with them instead of against them.
Ron Luhrsen
Santa Maria
Vote Melanie Waffle for Orcutt school board
As I watch the political signs go up around Orcutt I am reminded it is election time once again. The race for Orcutt School District has several candidates but one candidate in particular stands out as a clear choice for Orcutt parents whose kids attend Orcutt schools.
That choice is Melanie Waffle.
This awesome parent has a long history of volunteer work in Orcutt, and is heavily involved with PTSA. Melanie is smart, professional, yet approachable. She will listen to all points of view before making a decision. She has 15 years experience managing the family business and is familiar with making important, informed decisions.
Melanie still takes time to volunteer at the Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter and is on the executive board of the Santa Barbara County Stand Down to name a few. Melanie Waffle is an energetic, compassionate parent who has a genuine desire to keep Orcutt schools on top.
With a college education, BA, years of business management experience, a mother who currently has two children in Orcutt schools, Melanie Waffle is "all in" for Orcutt schools. She will do a great job.
Daniel Maggio
Orcutt
Slow down on Highway 1
I would like to urge drivers using any part of Highway 1, between Orcutt and Lompoc, to slow down. Highway 1 is not your own personal race track. I understand the CHP is keenly aware of this, and will be watching Highway 1 closely, especially between Orcutt and the Vandenberg main entrance. I hope so.
Additionally, this is the time of year when deer are searching for food and are increasingly likely to cross roadways, especially at night. They will also cross roads fleeing from either direct threats, predators or humans. There have been too many deer, many does, hit and killed on either side of Vandenberg's main entrance over the last year. This might not happen so frequently if people would just slow down.
Claudia Lolita Running Bear
Orcutt