Lots of reasons to vote Nov. 6
I can’t imagine what it’s like to be a modern-day Republican.
What makes otherwise reasonably bright people collectively disband their morals, their common sense and their ability to discern right from wrong? What is it like to actively support a president who is an old-school racist, inhumane bully, who lies several times a day, who advocates jailing his political opponents and who’s spent a lifetime ripping off America and Americans?
What must it be like for people of faith to watch the likes of Franklin Graham stand at the podium with our current president, abandon WWJD and teach his flock that it is OK to hate?
What’s it like to think a registered Democrat should not be on the Mueller investigation team for fear of party loyalty, but support a Supreme Court nominee to a lifetime appointment who lies under oath, drafted the original Starr report, and blames his multiple sexual assault allegations on Democrats and the Clintons?
No worries for today’s Republican. When facts or truth get uncomfortably close, they reach out to Fox News, the old white guy’s opium, where Sean Hannity’s insane rants, Tucker Carlson’s ever-furrowed brow and Judge Jeanine’s overt nastiness provide temporary soothing relief.
We live in a crazy time. Without basic facts, without commonly-accepted truth, there is no relevant conversation. If we allow this behavior to continue, if we normalize it and pass it on to the the next generation as acceptable, we are doomed.
Nov. 6 is a big deal. Be responsible. Vote.
Ken Foreman
Santa Maria
Editor's Note: A portion of the above letter was cut off in the Oct. 16 edition of the Santa Maria Times due to a production error. It is being rerun here in its entirety.
Inaugural AirFest was outstanding
As a board member on the Santa Maria Public Airport District, I would like to personally thank all involved with the 2018 Central Coast AirFest. If not for the outstanding commitment of the committee members, sponsors and most importantly the local community for showing up in support of the show, it would not have been the huge success that it was.
I personally believe that this was the best show that I have seen in over 30 years. I look forward to seeing how much bigger it will be next year. Again good job, well done to all involved and those who attended.
Steven Brown
Santa Maria
Backing Mark Steller for Orcutt school board
I would like to add my voice to that of others in support of Mark Steller for the Orcutt school board.
I first became aware of Mark and his wife Wendy through fundraising activities as a parent and as a board member for the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation. Mark and Wendy seemed to support every project that we had in the Orcutt community. It wasn’t until the formation of the non-profit SOAAR (Supporting Orcutt Academy’s Academic Resources, Inc.) that I was able to work directly with Mark as a board member. I was truly impressed by his compassion and professionalism.
His concern for students is the main reason that he is getting my vote, but as the manager of a local small business and an active participant in local non-profits, I know he has the skills to help guide the district through tough financial and management decisions that face the district. I hope you will join me in support of Mark Steller for Orcutt school board.
Juliann Hemphill
Santa Maria