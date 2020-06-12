Letters to the Editor: Loss of AERA oil project creates casualties; Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda

I am shocked at the level of ignorance of some of our leaders, those that believe that an electric car is devoid of the need for petroleum products. Are you kidding? Approximately 50% of all cars, yes electric cars as well, are constructed from plastics, hence OIL! I do not see that changing anytime soon.

We have an opportunity here in Santa Barbara to prove to the world that oil can be produced in a highly regulated environment. We must strictly adhere to regulations that protect our water, our people, our jobs, and our economy.

But in all endeavors lie risk, this is a fact of life. We must balance all these variables. But when the process comes with a movable goalpost it has become almost impossible to successfully bring these projects to

Michael Lopez

Buellton

Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda

I’m responding to the June 6 article about the threats to Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Councilwoman. My immediate thought was, what do the people that live in this community think the response should be to these obvious racial and misogynistic attacks?