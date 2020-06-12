Letters to the Editor: Loss of AERA oil project creates casualties; Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda

Loss of AERA oil project creates casualties
Well, it appears that AERA energy has thrown in the towel. The reasons given were the global drop in the price of oil coupled with the ever-increasing regulatory demands from the County.
There is little that we can do to control the influence on crude prices, none that compare to the foreign petroleum-producing giants. While it is easy to ponder the negative impact that these almost predictable “drop in prices” create, it seems that their frequency is timed to destroy any projects stuck in the quagmire of our domestic, politicly charged, regulatory permitting process.
Some see yet another failed petroleum project as a great victory for our community. Those at the front of that parade are the individuals that profit from obstructing yet another good-paying petroleum project. These zealots sitting up in their ivory towers and would have you believe that this community should rejoice over the corpse of yet another oil permit application.
I do believe that this kind of thinking does in fact create casualties in our community, the first of which is good-paying jobs. The second is the loss of massive tax revenues that supports important community services like mental health and our local school districts. Those funds also support hospitals, fire, and other emergency response services as well!
I am shocked at the level of ignorance of some of our leaders, those that believe that an electric car is devoid of the need for petroleum products. Are you kidding? Approximately 50% of all cars, yes electric cars as well, are constructed from plastics, hence OIL! I do not see that changing anytime soon.
We have an opportunity here in Santa Barbara to prove to the world that oil can be produced in a highly regulated environment. We must strictly adhere to regulations that protect our water, our people, our jobs, and our economy.
But in all endeavors lie risk, this is a fact of life. We must balance all these variables. But when the process comes with a movable goalpost it has become almost impossible to successfully bring these projects to
Michael Lopez
Buellton
Hate speech, threats advance divisive agenda
I’m responding to the June 6 article about the threats to Gloria Soto, Santa Maria City Councilwoman. My immediate thought was, what do the people that live in this community think the response should be to these obvious racial and misogynistic attacks?
I know what my response is, that’s why I’m writing this letter. It’s not enough to just ignore such transgressions. When the attacks are racist or misogynistic, decent men and women of all races need to speak up and denounce them.
The Women’s March in January and the Black Lives Matter movement are about this very thing. There is no room for those who seize opportunities to degrade and dehumanize. Each of us have a responsibility to protect each other with integrity in this community that we all share. There are civilized ways to express objections and legitimate grievances. Hate speech and threats only advance the agenda of those who wish to divide us.
Community leader, Gloria Soto, should have the respect and support of every one of us, as she strives to promote an environment in which every person can thrive, as it should be.
Connie Ford
Santa Maria
