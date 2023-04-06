Losing our moral compass

We are saddened by yet another school shooting by a mentally disturbed person. Now we argue over how to stop these horrible shootings, while never seeing the fundamental problem. It goes deeper than gun control or mental health. We need to look at what else is going on in our nation.

Just look at the news; smash and grab crimes go unpunished; ANTIFA rioters pelt police with bottles filled with urine; fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for American adults; TikTok challenges are killing young people.

