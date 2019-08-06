Look for bigger answer to shootings
We are saddened by the violence and mass shootings in recent days in Gilroy, El Paso, and Dayton. As to be expected politicians and pundits immediately weighed in to suggest new legislation or to assign blame to their political opponents. They say new gun laws, background checks, focus on mental health, or enforcing laws already on the books will prevent these things from happening in the future. Everyone seems to think there is a simple solution to this problem. But I’d like to share with you some statistics I found with a quick web search.
Statistics on mass shooting by decade (defined as 4 or more victims killed with guns in a non-crime related event; (i.e. robbery, drugs or gangs): 1900s: 0, 1910s: 2, 1920s: 2, 1930s: 9, 1940s: 8, 1950s: 1, 1960s: 6, 1970s: 17, 1980s: 32, 1990s: 42, 2000s: 28, 2010s: about 52 (we still have 5 months to go).
Obviously, something has been happening in American culture for the last, especially, 50 years. In 1948 the percentage of Americans that were affiliated with a religion (Christian or otherwise) was 95%. In 1985 that number was down to 92%. By 2017 the number was at 77%. But at the same time US church membership was 70% or higher from 1937 through 1976. It fell modestly to an average of 68% in the 1970s through the 1990s.
The drop-off accelerated over the last two decades to 50% in 2018. Between 2007 and 2014 the percentage of people claiming to be atheist almost doubled to 3.1% of the population and those who claimed to be agnostic went from 2.4% to 4%; those who had no particular belief went from 12.1% to 15.8%.
While many of the solutions proposed by our lawmakers may be good things to do (or not), we must accept the fact that our lawmakers are helpless to cure this problem. We must look to something or someone else.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria
Public lands in jeopardy
Without a doubt, you're recent editorial regarding foxes in the hen houses is right on.
President Trump started with Scott Pruitt. Now he's doing the same thing with his appointment of William Pendley to be the head of Bureau of Land Management.
It's no longer, "This land is your land, this land is my land." Now the land will be sold to the highest bidder. And fracking will be everywhere.
Thanks for the warning.
Morris Schneider
Santa Maria