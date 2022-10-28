Lompoc school bond measure will support aging schools
Lompoc’s school board placed a school bond on the November ballot that was subsequently given the designation A2022. We would like to tell you why we support A2022.
Our schools were built over 60 years ago. Since then, the community has approved only one school bond to address our aging school facilities, and that was 20 years ago. Many communities approve school bonds every few years and their classrooms show it.
Lompoc is one of two Santa Barbara County districts that have not passed a facility bond in the last 20 years.
Lompoc schools have significant needs because of their age, and A2022 will provide funding for facility upgrades to our aging schools without increasing taxes above the 2021-2022 rates.
A2022 was designed this way based on information provided during polling in the spring, when some members of the community who are on fixed incomes suggested they would gladly support a facility bond if their taxes would not increase above the rates they had been paying in the past.
Measure A2022 accomplishes that.
A2022 will renovate aging classrooms at all LUSD schools located in the Lompoc area with upgrades that include roofing, flooring, ceilings, walls, furnishings, and technology. The schools will receive safety upgrades including items like the removal of hazardous asbestos and lead, and upgrades to building security such as alarms, cameras, fencing, and public address systems.
Funds from A2022 would allow the district to construct age-appropriate Kindergarten/Pre-K classrooms and begin replacing its oldest portable classrooms with new, modern classrooms.
All of the funds from Measure A2022 will be used only for our local school facilities, and no funds will be used for staff or administrator salaries, benefits, pensions, or other operating expenses.
Approval of A2022 will also qualify LUSD for state matching funds that would otherwise go to other school districts. Our schools are clean and well-maintained, and our employees are dedicated, but the age and condition of the facilities necessitate far more than maintenance.
Our schools are getting older, and the cost of renovations are increasing, so waiting would be even more costly.
We believe that the Lompoc area students deserve to have the same modern, safe facilities that other students throughout California have, and so that is why we believe Measure A2022 deserves our support. If you agree, please join us in voting YES on A2022.
Nancy Schuler Jones, Steve Straight, Janet Blevins, Tom Blanco, William Caldeira
Lompoc Unified School District board of education
Vote for Mike Stoker, vote for balance
As a 30-year resident of Santa Barbara County I am writing to encourage Democrats, Independents and Republicans to support Mike Stoker as our next member of the Assembly and to vote for him on Nov. 8.
As a one-party state we have lived with the extremism of progressive policies for many years. This is an inherently unhealthy state of affairs. We need the balance of a two-party state which enables policies to emerge out of consensus rather than have extremist policies forced down our throats by those with unchecked political power.
Mike Stoker is a first step in correcting that unhealthy state of affairs in California politics. I encourage you, for that reason alone, to vote for Mike Stoker on Nov. 8.
The Reverend Canon Brian Cox
Goleta
Mike Stoker for AssemblyI'm writing to voice my support for the only candidate that will support this community, Mike Stoker. He's the only candidate I trust and will provide the following: Support for parents to return to the classroom; parents' rights to raise their children, not the schools, county officials and other bureaucratic overreach; law enforcement, doctor patient confidentiality vs. big pharma lobbies; close down NGOs that rape the tax payers of funds in order to do what?
Gloria Soto stands out at candidates forum
At last week’s Santa Maria City Council forum, sponsored by the League of Women Voters, I was impressed by three of the four candidates who attended.
I was especially impressed by Gloria Soto, the only incumbent running. She is articulate and has a proven track record of supporting the needs of all of Santa Maria. She also understands the broader solutions to crime in Santa Maria.
Those who live in District 4 will have a difficult choice deciding between Maribel Aguilera-Hernandez and Carol Karamitsos. Because Aguilera-Hernandez is on the Santa Maria City Planning Commission, she has a unique understanding of how to help Santa Maria grow.
Karamitsos came to the forum well prepared, with an intelligent approach to dealing with our local issues. She also has experience as a school board member that should provide practical knowledge if she were elected.
Steven Funkhouser seems to have only one issue he is concerned about: supporting the local police. But even with that issue, he failed to communicate his solutions to our crime problems. When given an opportunity to provide his answers, he could only tell a story where he rode along with the Police one evening and even that story was cut short because he ran out of time. He seems not to have any other solutions to the needs of Santa Maria: affordable housing and the homeless problems, for example.
District 3 of Santa Maria has a clear choice regarding its City Council Race. Vote Gloria Soto.
Cliff Solomon
Santa Maria
Supporting Stoker on issues
Gabriel Morales will champion our children's future
As a former member of the Santa Barbara County Board Of Supervisors representing Santa Maria, Orcutt, Guadalupe and Cuyama, I understand the importance of leadership and serving your community.
It is important to support those who want to serve with passion and a caring attitude for all. That is why I am endorsing and supporting Gabriel Morales running for the County Board of Education.
Gabriel is concerned for our families and will always put parents and students first. Gabriel understands the educational needs of our children because he has lived and worked the past 35 years in Santa Barbara County in education and as a volunteer for youth programs.
Gabriel has an extensive background in education that extends from our local high school district to working as a consultant for the State Department of Education.
He has worked tirelessly for our students, teachers, and parents with proven leadership skills, and the needed passion to represent our County Board Of Education.
Please elect Gabriel Morales to the Santa Barbara County Board Of Education Area 5 to champion the future education of our children.