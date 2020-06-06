Letters to the Editor: Lompoc protest a gold standard; Everyone should be held accountable; Masks protect you from me, me from you

Lompoc protest a gold standard
Lompoc is a great community to be a part of. Recent week-long demonstrations to condemn the killing of George Floyd and protest the murderous act of one police officer was the gold standard for how folks should express their disapproval of such incidents.
Marchers took to the streets and sometimes blocked traffic briefly; they waved signs, motorists honked in support and they shouted various chants. When the demonstrations were over there were no smoking hulks of buildings or cars, no graffiti, no broken windows, no pillaged stores and not even any trash on the streets.
As for the Lompoc police officers, they monitored the marches, however it was the handful of idiots who were there to harass the marchers and try to instigate violence that they focused on. These folks were snatched up and removed to assure the safety of the marchers.
The sad irony of it all is that after all the protests are over the country still won’t find the ability to solve the problem. Demonstrations and riots like those we saw last week have a history of repeating themselves as do the events that caused them.
Perhaps the answer lies in the Golden Rule: “In everything, do to others as you would have them do to you”. The trouble is many people never practice this concept and governments can’t legislate it.
Ronald Fink
Lompoc
Everyone should be held accountable
If you live almost anywhere in Santa Maria you are aware that there is a significant number of people who have spent a lot of time and money on their vehicles to make them as noisy as possible, with bass speakers that rattle windows, engines and exhaust systems tuned to sound like monster trucks or small aircraft taking off.
These people are visible and certainly audible just about every night, driving up and down Broadway and in certain large parking lots at speeds that are illegal and dangerous, sometimes exploding fireworks that are also illegal and dangerous. There seems to be little police response to these infractions of the law and the public peace. I mention this in the context of recent events.
On the afternoon of Sunday, May 31, I witnessed a very peaceful and orderly protest march down Broadway. The protestors chanted, carried signs and stayed on the sidewalk. They were responding to a horrific video that showed police killing an unarmed black man as he lay handcuffed on the street. If this were the first killing of its kind it would be bad enough. It is beyond pathetic that this is not the first such event or even the first such video. It is past time for protest. It is definitely time for change.
But with any legitimate protest to the deep current of racism in this country, we are inevitably subjected to the hijacking of the cause by people who are just looking for an excuse to do what they would like to do all the time, which is drive their cars fast, spin donuts in the streets, set off dangerous fireworks and break things.
It is obvious that many of these people hold views about racism precisely opposite of those held by the peaceful protestors. If we are to create a society in which people feel safe and respected, it is necessary to hold everyone accountable, including those in power. When criminal behavior is routinely shown to go without consequences, the result is a steady march toward lawlessness.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria
Masks protect you from me, me from you
The U.S. Surgeon General, WHO, and Centers for Disease Control did not say don’t wear masks. If the author of a recent letter had delved into the matter he would have found that discouragement of mask wearing was specifically aimed at those wearing the N95 masks which were in short supply and needed desperately by the health care workers on the front lines dealing with those afflicted by the coronavirus.
The mask worn by the average man on the street is not capable of protecting someone from close contact with a critically ill corona patient. Furthermore, his death sentence for those adhering to the recommendations of the scientists is also a bit reactionary.
Facts reveal that breathing in excessive carbon dioxide can be a concern for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions with prolonged use of tight fitting masks such as those associated with treatments they may encounter. On the other hand, those with cloth or surgical masks risk little to no danger of breathing in unhealthy amounts of carbon dioxide.
As has been reiterated again and again by scientists far and wide, wearing masks is proven to protect you from me and me from you. What’s so objectionable about that?
Paul Hobbs
Santa Maria
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!