Letters to the Editor: Lompoc protest a gold standard; Everyone should be held accountable; Masks protect you from me, me from you

But with any legitimate protest to the deep current of racism in this country, we are inevitably subjected to the hijacking of the cause by people who are just looking for an excuse to do what they would like to do all the time, which is drive their cars fast, spin donuts in the streets, set off dangerous fireworks and break things.

It is obvious that many of these people hold views about racism precisely opposite of those held by the peaceful protestors. If we are to create a society in which people feel safe and respected, it is necessary to hold everyone accountable, including those in power. When criminal behavior is routinely shown to go without consequences, the result is a steady march toward lawlessness.

Earl Frounfelter

Santa Maria

Masks protect you from me, me from you

The U.S. Surgeon General, WHO, and Centers for Disease Control did not say don’t wear masks. If the author of a recent letter had delved into the matter he would have found that discouragement of mask wearing was specifically aimed at those wearing the N95 masks which were in short supply and needed desperately by the health care workers on the front lines dealing with those afflicted by the coronavirus.