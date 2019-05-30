After I wrote to the mayor and City Council members of the need for a sales tax increase, and hand-delivered it to city hall, I was home for a couple hours and to my surprise, council member Jim Mosby called to try to persuade me the city was doing just fine and didn't need a sales tax increase.
I called chiefs of the fire and police departments and asked for their input. They have been operating below staff, some equipment being used is past serviceability.
These two departments effect all of us living in Lompoc. It is imperative that we are protected. Our parks and libraries will also be affected.
Our mayor had a tough time trying to keep the decorum, with Victor Vega interrupting speakers, and council member Gilda Cardova being outnumbered.
When financial members spoke of what some other cities that raised sales tax told of the approval percentage, most were in the 64-65 percent in favor of a 1-percent increase.
What are these Mosby, Vega and Dirk Starbuck afraid of? Trying to downgrade our beautiful city? Without this 1-percent increase, what we treasure will disappear. Sales tax is paid by all of us, not just property owners, but tourists and even the homeless.
Lompoc has a deficit of $3.6 million and has been operating understaffed in some cases. This isn't just the fire and police being short-changed but many other departments.
At almost 93 years old, why should I care? I do. I love this city. I've owned a business, been a Realtor, a chamber ambassador, write letters to many papers and have written books. My life is full and I want to be able to live my life feeling safe and secure. Join me, let your voice be heard — a 1-percent sales tax is needed.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc