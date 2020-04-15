Letters to the Editor: Living through COVID; Coming down the pike since January

Living through COVID
During this time of COVID-19, we may find the task of pursuing happiness near to impossible. We tend to measure our sense of happiness and self-worth in how busy we are. How often when we ask one another how we are doing, our response or what we hear, is: “I’m so busy.” Or “it’s been crazy busy lately.” Or whatever derivative in busyness we pride ourselves in.
Our current situation is an unprecedented trial on a global scale. During this time of staying home, sheltering in place, are we creating more to do lists aimed to keep us busy? Or are we thoughtfully planning a future that looks a bit different from the life we had expected? Are we finding new creative ways to do the same things? Or are we filling ourselves with busyness to mask our fear of uncertainty, anger, or distrust? Are we keeping ourselves busy for busy sake?
Try being more thoughtful in your actions. Choose your priorities more wisely. Appreciate your family and friends more by reaching out to renew connections. Take time for phone calls and video chats with people who are meaningful to you. Make the choice each day to try something new, even if it’s doing the same thing in a new way. Choose to rise above the challenges we all face by maintaining an attitude of gratitude.
Embrace this coronavirus experience as a time to become more mindful, thoughtful, and grateful. Appreciate the simple things around you like singing birds, blooming flowers, and brilliant sunsets. Don’t let our current situation drag you down in worry and hopelessness. Choose to rise above and embrace a world filled with love, compassion, hope, strength, and courage. Be grateful for the moment. The choice is yours.
Lisa Bodrogi
Santa Maria
Coming down the pike since January
I never thought I’d say this, but I actually feel kind of sorry for Republicans at the moment. Not the crazy, right-wing, just-waiting-for-The-Boogaloo Republicans, but the normal, principled-conservative, Chamber of Commerce Republicans. These times must be especially hard.
After all, a favorite, and possibly only source of news, Fox News, said that this new virus was just a hoax. Perhaps they believed that COVID-19 was actually just Democrats set out to destroy President Trump. Even a favorite voice of reason and congressional candidate, Andy Caldwell, told us to chill. It’s just the flu, it’ll be fine. Like a miracle, it will just disappear.
But then, in mid-March, even President Trump and Fox News changed their tune and it must have been quite a shock. And since they shun ‘mainstream media,’ which seems to mean everything but Fox, they're still only seeing this pandemic though the eyes of people who misled them for months.
And right-wing media is just going to keep misleading us: extolling the benefits of hydroxychloroquine, even though it’s unproven and could prove fatal, telling you that Tony Fauci is just a Never-Trumper, or that those crying nurses are just faking it.
They’ll assure us that we have plenty of masks, tests and ventilators and that we’re lousy with PPE. Or, that this is all Obama’s fault, even though President Trump, with the best and smartest people, had years to fix any shortcomings from the previous administration.
They’re going to tell you that this Administration did everything possible to curb the outbreak and that somehow, it’s the dastardly Democrats’ fault. And they’re just itching to re-open the economy, even though most medical professionals give dire warnings against a premature re-opening.
If only someone in the Administration had been listening to NPR - we Lefties knew this was coming down the pike since mid-January. Sad.
Leah Braitman
Lompoc
