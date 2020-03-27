Letters to the Editor: Living history is hard on high school seniors; Health, financial support come before 'normal'; Dog grooming an essential business

Living history is hard on high school seniors

We are all living in history. Coronavirus is the new deadly virus going around the whole world. This virus is not only killing, it's isolating everyone from seeing each other to not being able to go to school.

Not only can we not go to school, for seniors it means no more prom, senior nights, grad night, and most importantly no graduation. They are still making us graduate, but online.

This is terrible for the seniors because we've been in school for about 14 years and everyone else graduates fine but due to the virus, we can't walk the stage and really feel what it's like to be free as you can say.

Since we can't leave our houses it is becoming very hard for us to find things to do. Since all sports have been canceled we really can't watch anything and be excited for anything. This is so tragic because there is no one on the roads and the only people driving are delivery drivers. This is the new way of getting items, by delivery.