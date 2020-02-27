Letters to the Editor: Let's choose excellence; Hartmann improves fire protection

Let's choose excellence

Allow me to explain: A recent endorsement of our 3rd District Supervisor used the word "exemplary" to describe her service. Remember, this is a public policy academic whose crowning achievement is the passage of one of the most sweeping pieces of legislation in decades, the Cannabis Ordinance.

A law that she believes was well done, i.e. no regrets: Not for the nearly 3 square mile "cap", the anemic tax revenues, the sweetheart tax deal, the potential impact on our $2 billion wine and avocado industries, the lack of economic impact and/or health studies, the water that this product effects/requires, or the failure to mandate reasonable odor eradication systems that preserve health, values and quiet enjoyment.

An ordinance that has become the state's posterchild for how not to do cannabis and has already degenerated into litigation is perfect? Or, how about the fact that they lauded her work on Strauss Wind, where a lawsuit was recently filed alleging "inadequate" and "misleading" environmental review. Only in Santa Barbara County does legislative ineptitude pass for "exemplary".