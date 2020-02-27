Letters to the Editor: Let's choose excellence; Hartmann improves fire protection

Let's choose excellence
Allow me to explain: A recent endorsement of our 3rd District Supervisor used the word "exemplary" to describe her service. Remember, this is a public policy academic whose crowning achievement is the passage of one of the most sweeping pieces of legislation in decades, the Cannabis Ordinance.
A law that she believes was well done, i.e. no regrets: Not for the nearly 3 square mile "cap", the anemic tax revenues, the sweetheart tax deal, the potential impact on our $2 billion wine and avocado industries, the lack of economic impact and/or health studies, the water that this product effects/requires, or the failure to mandate reasonable odor eradication systems that preserve health, values and quiet enjoyment.
An ordinance that has become the state's posterchild for how not to do cannabis and has already degenerated into litigation is perfect? Or, how about the fact that they lauded her work on Strauss Wind, where a lawsuit was recently filed alleging "inadequate" and "misleading" environmental review. Only in Santa Barbara County does legislative ineptitude pass for "exemplary".
We tend to get politically distracted by national issues and catchphrases that don't have a wit to do with our county. Highway safety, ethics, cannabis, and climate safety are local problems the status quo will not solve.
Vote your individual conscience. Vote for change and know our county can do better than mediocre.
Jeff Giordano
Carpinteria
Hartmann improves fire protection
Over the past 20 years, the threat of wildfires in Santa Barbara County has increased dramatically. The Zaca, Thomas, Tea, Jesusita, Whittier, Rey, Gap, Sherpa, Cave, Holiday, Rucker, La Brea and Alamo fires, among others, have burned tens of thousands of acres, destroyed hundreds of homes, and threatened thousands more.
Reducing the human and environmental costs of these fires requires public agencies, property owners and citizen organizations to work together. Joan Hartmann has been a tremendous leader in bringing people together to improve wildfire protection in our county.
As a member of the Board of Supervisors she has supported important actions such as expanding county wildland firefighting crews; initiating county-wide fuel modification planning by county Fire, including major projects to protect communities in the Lompoc-Mission Hills area; approving a modern dispatch system which will, for the first time, put all local fire agencies on the same channels; and approving a state-of-the-art Community Wildfire Protection Plan for the San Marcos Pass mountain and foothill areas.
Joan has also worked extensively with citizen organizations including local homeowners associations, the Bucket Brigade, and the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council to promote community wildfire preparedness. Continuing these kinds of actions requires a supervisor with the energy and intelligence to learn the issues and work closely with our professional firefighters and concerned citizens.
Wildfires are not going away, but we can limit the damage they do with responsible leadership, intelligent planning, community self-help efforts, and effective use of public and private resources.
Phil Seymour
Santa Barbara