I want to go to the Socialist Party. Oh, it's not a party, what is it? Let me give you a little history.
I remember back in the 1930s when the radios and newspapers — which, incidentally, reported the news as it was, not as they see it — reported with pictures of the German socialist citizens with wheelbarrows full of money to buy a loaf of bread.
Is this the kind of Socialist Party you are willing to vote for? One that claims "it's free" but their hand is out taking and taking your hard-earned money and your guns.
Speaking of guns, history has shown when guns are taken away, you are unable to defend yourself. Switzerland's government issues and trains every adult in the use of a rifle. Switzerland has the lowest gun-related crime rate of any civilized country. Makes you wonder about your future under a socialist government. Remember, the honest citizen would turn in his gun but the gangs that break laws would keep theirs and know they can go after the unarmed citizen.
The big election is approximately 17 months away but it's never too early to educate yourself. I'm not trying to scare you. I've lived to the ripe old age of 92, and lived through the Depression, did without, worked for over 60 years and would like to see this great country like it was. Even the good with the bad times would be better than having the Socialist Party take over.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc
Solvang’s big elephant in the room
The Chamber and Solvang Visitors Bureau funding is the biggest elephant in the room for the current drama in the city and hidden agendas that have been run throughout Solvang for too many years.
Measure Z was to support the community for the needs of the residents. It was run as a “general tax” only requiring over 50% vote to pass and allows the TOT tax increase to be used for anything. Since then, the prior council dramatically increased spending on “tourism” marketing.
In 2018, the council gave away a record number of monies to these two agencies. Solvang hasn’t had in a very long time: A competitive election cycle. Yet, last year there was a clear split in the candidates running for office. Those who participated in record give-away of our taxes to these special interest agencies and those who did not. The Chamber and SCVB supported the candidates who would continue to fund them and did anything to stop candidates who weren’t signed on their dotted line.
The people of Solvang voted in a new crew to take care of this obvious misappropriation of funds to use by these agencies.
This was a big issue in the last election. I implore this council to make the changes today to stop this misuse of taxpayer monies and take care of all the residents and businesses of the community, not just a select few of the vocal group that have run our government behind the scenes for years.
Nancy Orchard
Solvang
Goodbye to a great couple
Our Fair is over, the agricultural building, the animals raised by the ag youth, the home arts and photography buildings have always been my favorite. Richard and Barbara “Babs” Giachetto are the couple that have dedicated themselves to the home arts, photography buildings and the youth wood and metal craft auction — I was a lucky winner this year of a wood planter full of succulents.
I was not able to bring the planter home and thought our Fair Manager/CEO would be bringing it. I was so surprised to see Richard Giachetto pull in my drive with the planter! Now this is above and beyond what I would expect anyone to do.
The Giachettos are moving to be close to their family and we will miss them dearly. Goodbye to this great couple.
Dottie Lyons
Santa Maria