League of Women Voters seeks public involvement
Our nation has just come through a very turbulent election cycle. Something I am sure we all agree on. I am writing as President of the League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley. The LWV is a century-old national organization. The League is a non-partisan organization that was originally established to educate and register eligible voters. We have added “legislative advocacy” as an objective. The League invites all interested readers, men as well as women to join us! Student members are currently free and regular memberships for six months are half price.
LWVSMV has some heavy lifting to do as we circulate in our community, listening and then providing voter education as needed and requested by various groups. We hope to be training and utilizing an observer corps to attend public meetings and watch for transparency and fairness. We plan to do more public forums bringing all candidates for an elected office to present on one panel. These forums allow a very informative contrast to be shown based on the answers the panelists give to public questions.
The LWV also has civics training from Harvard University which local government teachers can register for as well as much, much more. These things are only possible with a large group of active members. As a result of volunteering, members also receive a benefit of learning and making new friendships. Through networking LWVSMV has been able to cover and expand information to our community. We encourage diversity of opinion as well as ethnicity and gender.
If you are curious and want to learn more ... and we hope you are, please visit our website and/or request further information.
my.lwv.org/California/santa-maria-valley or email LWVSMV2012@gmail.com
LWVSMV is having a program planning meeting Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. via Zoom to plan activities for the coming year. The public is invited to attend. We are looking for what you as a community member are interested in studying and then sharing that study with our community.
Chris Carson, Los Angeles, outgoing national LWVPresident will be the guest speaker.
Her topic is “The Leagues Work In Challenging Times”.
Remember, nothing changes, if nothing changes. Let’s work together to make Santa Maria Valley even better.
Lisa Thornhill
League of Women Voters of the Santa Maria Valley
Vaccination kudos
The staff at Marian Regional Medical Center should be an example to the nation on how to provide the COVID-19 vaccine. I parked and got in line, 25 minutes later I was on my way.
Robert McKee
Los Alamos
Smooth vaccination process
Often in letters to the editor, people list their complaints - some justified and some not. This letter is just the opposite. This morning my wife and I went to Marian hospital and received our COVID-19 vaccine inoculations.
Everything went very smoothly. The entire process was very well organized, there were plenty of personnel to assist us, the people we came in contact with were helpful, courteous, friendly, and competent, and the whole process was completed in a minimum amount of time.
They even had coffee and snacks available for those who wanted it. Kudos to all involved for a job well done.
David Siminski
Santa Maria
Technical glitch confirmed
I recently wrote a letter about the “cancel culture” infecting our country. In it I said that I may have been blocked on Congressman Carbajal’s website, and that I didn’t know if it was a technical glitch or whether it was politically motivated.
I’m happy to say that the problem has been resolved. The problem was a technical glitch. In fact, Mr. Carbajal’s communication director, Mr. Haddad, reached out to me to make sure I was able to send my messages to the Congressman. I think it only fair that I make this clear. I believe it is important for all of us to tell the truth and not leave false impressions.
Fredrick Lee
Santa Maria