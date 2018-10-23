League of Women Voters forums aim to educate
The League of Women Voters of Santa Maria Valley has sponsored five voter forums for voter education in the past two months: 35th State Assembly, featuring Jordan Cunningham, incumbent, and Bill Ostrander challenger; City Council Districts 3 and 4 combined, featuring Gloria Soto vs. Michael Moats and Rafael Gutierrez vs. Etta Waterfield. Raymond Acosta, also a candidate in the 4th District, did not attend.
Other forums included the Santa Maria's Measure U pro and con, Orcutt Union School District board of trustees and Santa Maria High School board of trustees.
It has been very gratifying to have large audiences at these forums and see how engaged our population is becoming. If you missed any of the forums please go to LWVSMV.org or santamariatimes.com to view full-length videos of each forum.
The final League-sponsored forum will be held Friday night, Oct. 26 for Santa Maria Bonita School District at 6:30 p.m. at Boys and Girls Club, 901 N. Railroad St. Candidates are incumbents Vedamarie Alvarez-Flores, Ricky Lara, Gary Michaels and challenger Abe Melendrez. A strong public educational system is the core of a strong democracy, please consider this race very important and plan to attend. Spanish translation will be available.
The League urges you exercise your right to vote on Nov. 6 and vote informed. You can go to VotersEdge.com for in-depth analysis of each measure on your ballot and background on all candidates who sent in their information. You will also see who is contributing money to each Measure to assist you in making your voting decisions.
The League would like to thank our forum co sponsors: Santa Maria Times, Fund for Santa Barbara, Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, Area Agency on Aging, N.A.A.C.P, Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Univision.
Lastly, if you would like to “learn by doing” about our government and all of its bells and whistles, consider joining the League of Women Voters Santa Maria Valley, whose mission is to be non partisan and encourage voter education as well as advocacy. Our goal is to register voters and keep them informed.
Lisa Thornhill
President, League of Women Voters
Think before voting in bond measures
Nov. 6 brings an opportunity to vote on putting a couple of more hands in our pockets. Measure Y for Hancock leaves a few questions unanswered. How does adding the unused bonds from Measure I to the new measure and then paying back against the old bond make any sense?
Buildings with only a 50-year useful life? Get ready to tear down a couple of high schools, junior highs and a bunch of elementary schools as they are well past that benchmark. Two million dollars to Solvang for lighting and sound equipment? What are they going to do with the remaining $1.5 million after they buy top of the line professional equipment?
It's implied payments to Measure I will no longer be made and that only Measure Y will need to be paid. Don't think so. Look for another payment of about $50 based on median home prices.
Use Measure I funds instead. Ten million dollars from that gets the arts center built and leaves $24 million for other projects and no increase in our taxes.
Want to vote for Measure U? Take the tax you voted on and increases it three fold and makes it permanent. The money from the 1/4 cent increase paid 10 percent of the police and fire budget. With the increase we'll pay 40 percent of that budget. The city will then have 40 percent back. They cry the state took $55 million — when you take a pay cut you reduce expenditures.
Language on both of these measures allows money to be dispersed to other areas than the buzzword projects. Intentionally open-ended.
I could go on and on because there is much more to be considered on these measures, but space is limited.
Vote for these if you must, but "Y" would "U".
Randall Kalton
Santa Maria