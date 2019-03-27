Land negotiations need correct process
I was shocked to see on a recent City Council agenda that there was a closed session to negotiate price and terms for the 82 acres including Ken Adam Park between the City and Pale Blue Dot LLC.
The City Manager confirmed that there is not currently a request for quote for that property. How can the City skip ahead and discuss price and terms with one entity without opening the bid process?
The last RFQ that involved that land resulted in an exclusive negotiation agreement with the California Space Center, envisioned by Eva Blaisdell in 2015. As most of you are aware, the termination of that agreement, or should I say the issuing of a Notice of Default by the City behind closed doors in a closed session, was found to be in violation of the Brown Act. Unfortunately the City never acknowledged or made amends to the California Space Center regarding that violation.
Shortly after the termination of the agreement, the City Manager told the public in his 2016 State of the City address, that the City had other plans for that property. The City then unveiled their plans for a multi-sport complex. With that, the RFQ would appear to have been dropped. To me, this could be considered a violation of the negotiating agreement, as it appears that the City was already making other plans for that land.
So this brings me back to my question as to how the city without an RFQ can be negotiating with an entity to the point of discussing price and terms, when this opportunity has not been made available to the general public. I would like to have this opportunity, should I choose to pursue this. Again, I am a member of this community. I have invested my time and money and I am being excluded from this opportunity.
I am urging the City Council and staff to please consider a past history of violations and do the right thing. Do not move forward with the negotiations without an RFQ and put the City in jeopardy of any sanctions.
Sue Coupland
Lompoc
Time to repeal 'right' to certain weapons
Just days after a massacre by a cowardly alt-right white supremacist in New Zealand, that reasonable country is banning assault weapons and other semiautomatic guns.
Mind you, New Zealand is a country where they like and use their guns. Of course, it doesn't have as many as the U.S., where there are more registered guns than there are people, but still.
The NRA has power there too, but in this case, the NRA doesn't get to dictate what's to be done about nut cases armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction and out to make a point.
In Australia, another country in that hemisphere that's got plenty of manly men, assault weapons are out after they had an encounter with one of those creeps. I guess that's why the latest pipsqueak moved to New Zealand.
I said to myself, how can those countries accomplish almost overnight what the good ol' USA can't seem to do?
Oh, I see. Neither has gun ownership enshrined in its constitution, to be expanded from musket-carrying citizen militias to gun-toting owners of entire armories, by the accomplished lobbyists and lawyers of the NRA. So, our more demented citizenry is allowed to go on mowing down our neighbors and children.
Where are the legislators who could provide guidance to the courts by enacting reasonable laws about this situation? The majority are so frightened of the NRA they can't make a move without getting permission. The rest keep introducing legislation and getting shot down (sorry for the pun).
Maybe the time has come to repeal this “right” as we did with Prohibition.
Judith L. McKinnon
Lompoc