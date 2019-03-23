Labeling and racism
I have to agree with a recent letter writer, the automatic assumption/labeling of anyone who opposes anything to do with illegal immigrants — farmworkers, African Americans or anyone else — as a racist issue.
That just takes away from any real racist issues that come up. Being labeled a racist is someone's way of trying to intimidate another person, and it is wrong.
Some say anyone opposed to anything other than blanket amnesty is a racist. Anyone opposed to having 50 people living in a three-bedroom house is a racist. It isn't that simple.
Boris Roberts
Santa Maria
Motel not in residential neighborhood
I'm responding to a recent letter from a Santa Maria Planning Commissioner that characterized his recommendation to the City Council as based on the desire to see residential neighborhoods remain residential and to grow and flourish as such.
I took a drive over there to see for myself. What I found is that this motel next to IHOP is not residential as the Commissioner would have you believe. There is not a residential house until you pass the hospital and enter the community of Hancock Park several blocks away.
All the neighbors are in commercial condos rented to the medical community. Behind the property is the Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Shepard Eye Center down the street. Again not residential.
Perhaps the medical community does not want these folks here? Or is it the elite few with deep pockets and political influence that do not want these hard working immigrants in their commercial neighborhood? Now that’s an ugly thought.
These poor hard working immigrants already feel no one wants them here, and the Commissioner had the opportunity to help and did not stand up for them. Shameful.
Michael Carter
Santa Maria
Some on death row wrongly convicted
Gov. Gavin Newsom's recent moratorium on the execution of death row inmates has rekindled the debate over the state's legal and moral authority to exact the ultimate penalty on individuals convicted of certain "capital" offenses.
As has been pointed out by other contributors, few condemned criminals ever have their sentences carried out, so the Governor's moratorium, in reality, maintains the status quo.
Absent from the debate is the fact that, nationwide, about 1,000 suspects are shot to death by police officers every year in the course of their apprehension. The ratio of suspects killed to officers killed in the line of duty is about 10 to one. Fewer than one in three officers are killed in the line of duty at the hands of suspects.
Most officer deaths are the result of traffic accidents and heart attacks. Most suspects killed by police officers are not wanted in connection to a capital offense. Had they survived their apprehension, it is safe to assume they would, at least, have had their day in court. Juries, most certainly, would have acquitted some.
While the Governor's moratorium will spare the lives of some truly heinous individuals and deny the families of their victims what they may feel is deserved retribution, remember that some on death row may well have been wrongly convicted as well as the thousand or more each year that have the death penalty imposed by officers acting as judge and jury.
Robert Hoffman
Santa Maria