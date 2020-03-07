Letters to the Editor: Kudos on West Side Story production; What's the real story behind COVID-19?; Prioritizing public health and safety; Hello, bobbleheads

Kudos on West Side Story production

Kudos to Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria High drama departments for the wonderful performance of West Side Story.

The students did a good job of bringing this play to life. When so many negative things about our youth are in the news, it's good to know that many young people are involved in positive endeavors.

Congratulations to the students, and everyone involved in the presentation of this play.

Madeline Permasse

Santa Maria

What's the real story behind COVID-19?

I'm getting the distinct impression that we aren't getting the whole story regarding the COVID-19 virus. Last week, CBS news reported (and I only heard it once), that there would probably be a shortage of a vital drug that only China manufactures. But they would not identify it.

I believe that most of the big pharma manufacturers are based in the U.S. Why is a vital drug only manufactured in China? Judging by their past actions, China really doesn't care about us, their only concern seems to be to squeeze every penny out of us that they can.