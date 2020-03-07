Letters to the Editor: Kudos on West Side Story production; What's the real story behind COVID-19?; Prioritizing public health and safety; Hello, bobbleheads

Kudos on West Side Story production
Kudos to Pioneer Valley, Righetti and Santa Maria High drama departments for the wonderful performance of West Side Story.
The students did a good job of bringing this play to life. When so many negative things about our youth are in the news, it's good to know that many young people are involved in positive endeavors.
Congratulations to the students, and everyone involved in the presentation of this play.
Madeline Permasse
Santa Maria
What's the real story behind COVID-19?
I'm getting the distinct impression that we aren't getting the whole story regarding the COVID-19 virus. Last week, CBS news reported (and I only heard it once), that there would probably be a shortage of a vital drug that only China manufactures. But they would not identify it.
I believe that most of the big pharma manufacturers are based in the U.S. Why is a vital drug only manufactured in China? Judging by their past actions, China really doesn't care about us, their only concern seems to be to squeeze every penny out of us that they can.
Now the CDC is saying that they hope to have a million test kits to detect the coronavirus in the near future, right now we have nearly none. We are a nation of 330 million people. One million test kits is three-tenths of 1 percent. Doesn't sound like enough to me.
What else aren't they telling us?
Robert Jones
Santa Maria
Prioritizing public health and safety
I live with my wife, and our dog, just a few miles from Cat Canyon and we want clean air and water every day.
CalGEM’s mission statement is to be applauded. Most residents must be pleased with prioritizing the protection of our public health and safety, and that of our environment. There’s simply no excuse for the oil industry to have a cozy relationship with you and undue influence in your functioning.
This county cannot be allowed to become another Kern County. No more sham environmental reviews that streamline the permitting process and shortchange environmental protection. We simply don’t need more locally-produced oil, especially of such poor quality that it requires hazardous extraction.
You have free articles remaining.
No new oil operations should be permitted until ongoing USGS studies are completed and findings fully integrated into the protection of our drinking and ag water … and unless and until an effective regime is in place to thoroughly regulate and monitor operations, and levy and collect heavy fines for infractions.
The economy is well into transition toward clean and renewable sources of energy. Many more and much safer jobs are in this new economy, now.
Lastly, the oil industry has contributed all too much to climate change. We fully expect new rules at a new CalGEM to lead in turning the corner now.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Hello, bobbleheads
Many drivers use a cellphone now. Eyes to road then phone, phone to road, road to phone. Voila: The Human Bobblehead!
A cellphone is one of many driving distractions. Drivers know it is wrong to handle a phone when driving, but they get away with it. One day they will not.
As a teenager in the early 1990s, warnings about drunk driving were given. Unfortunately, a drunk driver hit me when I was 16. My gait, hearing and speech are damaged.
Cellphones were far from reality then. Now, drivers use cellphones to communicate, text and or play games. This is a common practice today.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports texting while driving is six times more dangerous than drunk driving. Warnings about cellphones are needed now.
Prom and spring/summer festivities are coming. Cellphone usage while driving or driving drunk can ruin these days.
Keep in mind, teenagers are not the only ones distracted by the phone: Adults are too.
Never do anything you wouldn’t want to explain to the first responders. Driving requires you to use your eyes and hands. So does texting. Use the phone when parked.
Let my words impact you before a screech and a thud does.
Lori Martin
Tracy