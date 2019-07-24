Keep funding tourism effort
It appears the Solvang City Council needs to be reminded of some of the things the local tourism businesses do for the Santa Ynez Valley, not just for tourists.
They provide jobs. Beyond regular employees local high school students are given the opportunity to work in our community. Mothers can find work nearby while their children are in school.
They support our community. One of the best things about living in a small community is the way friends and neighbors come together when someone is in need. Local businesses are continually asked for donations for all types of fund-raisers. They give until it hurts, and are not given enough credit, appreciation and recognition for their contributions.
The City Council should recognize the importance of our local businesses’ success, and reconsider its decision to cut off funding.
Joy Chamberlain
Los Olivos
Do unto others
I took my grand children to the Humane Society and we were impressed by the building and atmosphere there. It is a wonderful place to keep animals while they wait for adoption.
There were gentle volunteers and staff tending to the needs of the animals. Classical music played and there was food for each animal. The animals were clean and medical needs were taken care of.
When we got in the car to go home, the news was reporting on the conditions facing immigrant children. The news reported filthy conditions with no care being given to the health and well being of these children. I looked at my grandchildren and thought about them being taken away from their parents and put into centers where they are being deprived off all the things that the Humane Society provides for orphaned and discarded animals.
Where is humane treatment of and love for all people gone in this country? I am not proud to live in a country where common decency, love, and respect is not given to all. So, I guess I should go back to where I came from, but I am already there being third generation American.
I can, however, exercise my right to vote out those politicians whose rhetoric and actions do not fit with the Golden Rule: "Do unto others as you would have others do unto you." I'll have to find them first.
Mary Ellen Pankratz
Santa Maria
Water the trees in Lompoc
What is happening to the trees in Lompoc? There isn't any replanting of the ones that are being cut down. If the excuse is the sidewalks are being broken because of the trees roots, then water them.
Trees send roots out along the surface of the ground searching for water. Watering the trees would not only help the trees, and the sidewalks, but it will also help with the gopher problem ... gophers don't like wet dirt or mud to live in. Water the trees, and the grass ... Lompoc might be Tree City again.
Just a thought.
Kathleen Morales
Lompoc
Brains, trains, gender-neutral terms
I'm not making this up. It appeared in the newspaper. It seems the Berkeley leaders voted unanimously this week to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the city code with gender-neutral terms.
Are you ready for a lesson in stupidity? "Man made" will now be known as human made, manpower will become human effort. We will no longer be known as he, she, him. Are you ready for an English lesson of singular and plural? According to "them"? Plural meaning more than one, but they now have lumped female, masculine to be replaced by "them". So when you say "he" went to the store, it will now be "them went to the store". Try teaching your children this bit of nonsense.
I've written to our state politicians, after some stupid rule they made, accusing them of falling into Alice in Wonderland's hole and having a conversation with Peter Rabbit. I wonder if they met Berkeley city council members while down there. Makes you wonder. When growing up, we had a saying, "when God was giving out brains, they thought he said "trains." They didn't want to get any." Thus, this is what we have come to.
Anita Dwyer
Lompoc