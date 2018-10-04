Keep control in the county
Let's be sure we don't lose control of our county government to outside forces.
A ballot initiative in this election could have a deep impact on us for years to come. Big business interests based in Sacramento have a clever plan to reduce our control over our own county government, and make it easier for those interests to influence our affairs.
Voters, not the special interests, should be able to draw the lines for good government.
Please remember this when you complete your ballot — Measure H is horrible. Measure G is good. Most important of all, whatever your choice, take a few minutes to vote.
Seth Steiner
Los Alamos
Safety concern vs. pay raises
I’d like to respond to Katy Wallace’s recent guest commentary in which she gives several reasons for the essential passage of Measure E.
Wallace states Maple High School has “cracked windows,” “exposed wires,” “holes in the classrooms” and “flooding when it rains” — safety hazards for students that require immediate attention.
If the district had funds to approve a $20,000 raise for the superintendent as well as the assistant superintendents this past year, it has the responsibility to find funds to fix cracked windows, and ensure every classroom is up to safety codes. LUSD should not wait for Measure E to pass to address these issues.
Wallace also states there’s a “lack of appropriate technology” for students. I find that to be a fallacy, since LUSD receives ample funds from both the state and federal governments that can be and are being used to upgrade and improve technology. If Wallace’s students do not have access to what she calls “appropriate technology,” it is her responsibility to ensure that they do.
LUSD does have the funds to maintain, improve, and or expand computer systems. There is no need to pass Measure E to do that.
Every year, LUSD receives millions of taxpayer dollars to educate students in a safe learning environment. Not addressing student safety hazards immediately under the pretext that a bond measure is needed to do that, while at the same time using funds to give top administrators hefty raises, is incomprehensible and irresponsible.
Please vote “no” on Measure E.
Carmela Kessler
Former LUSD board member
Good schools need some help
On a local radio commercial the other day concerning John Fox for governor, I heard the voice list a few of Fox's platform statements, including the following: “... our schools are failing our children …"
Try telling that to the many fine teachers in the 16 schools in the LUSD, and all across the state. Just more fake news and false statements.
I encourage anyone to visit any of our schools. Visit the classrooms, talk to teachers and staff. I'm sure people who would actually look inside our schools would be very impressed with the fine teaching and interaction going on. We have so many dedicated, highly-educated teachers and staff in our district.
Perhaps Fox is off quite a bit when he states that our schools are failing our children. The only people failing anyone are our federal and state governments failing our schools.
Our government agencies are supporting California students by financing them to the tune of our state placing 45th in percentage taxable income spent on education. In addition, compared to the rest of the nation's schools, California is 41st in per-pupil funding.
In the business world, it is said you get what you pay for. Well, until California schools are funded toward the top percentage in the nation, don't expect miracles as far as modern facilities and a great learning environment in our classrooms. That is why it is vital we all get out to vote to support our kids by voting “yes” on Measure E next month.
In spite of all this negative talk, our teachers and staff in the LUSD are doing a great job. If you don't believe me, go check out your local school.
Dick Barrett
LUSD school board