Keep clean power alive
While Gov. Gavin Newsom brags about California fighting climate change, he allows our largest single generator of clean, carbon-free energy to close, rewarding his and the legislators’ big contributors. the polluting, global warming, natural gas industry. They will reap more billions by closing clean, super-safe Diablo Canyon. And this, in a climate crises.
This State should focus on the basics and leave the “bold new initiatives” for later. Write or better call your elected representatives and demand they do better, or your vote goes elsewhere.
The governor has the power to keep Diablo Canyon open and thus keep your utility bills low.
William Gloege
Santa Maria
How is hate speech free speech?
I agree with your recent editorial about bullying, but kids aren’t the only bullies – adults do it, too. Some adults seem to think they’re exercising their free speech rights when their words are really hate speech.
I’m referring to the person who spoke during the public comment period at the June 4 Santa Maria City Council meeting. Council member Soto had just read the city’s proclamation marking June as Pride Month and members of the LGBTQ+ community spoke in English and Spanish about what this meant to them. It was very moving.
Next, the first open comment was from a woman who, referring to the H-2A ordinance, asked for all Santa Marians “to now come back together. No more fighting.”
The second speaker began by quoting scripture and then asked the mayor and council members, “Why are you choosing to celebrate sexual perversion. Pure evil.” He continued, “They are outside of Christ … They need us to help them.’’ His solution, “… a new city ordinance. Homosexuality, lesbianism, etc. should once again be a felony.” And while looking in the direction of those who received the proclamation, he said, “In fact, these evils should be death penalty crimes.” How is this free speech? Why is someone allowed to threaten people at a city council meeting?
The people who received the proclamation are my friends. They are kind, caring people and they should not have to be afraid in their own city. In fact, two of them will receive the “Looking Forward” Award from the Santa Barbara Community Action Network for “strong leadership and vision in community building, civic engagement, and improving the quality of life in our community.”
Let’s celebrate the diversity that is Santa Maria. Join me on June 23 to honor all the SBCAN awardees who are leading Santa Maria into the future. And join me on June 29 at the Pride Celebration and Resource Fair at Town Center West. It’s free and family-friendly.
One final comment — to the person who spoke hate at the city council meeting — Jesus said “Love one another.” Period. No exceptions.
Pam Gates
Santa Maria