Keep an eye on how Measure U money is spent
A recent guest commentary totally mirrors my view on this issue of transparency and what the city decides to do with our tax monies that are collected from everyone. The fact that there is no time constraint on the Measure U sales tax without a counter measure put on the ballot, should give everyone pause to think of what they have voted in. It's a blank check of your money, regardless of the oversight committee that will determine how it is spent.
Mr. Boysen's fears are justified, and I hope that come the next election people don't forget how the funds have been used. This is a slippery slope of continued bait and switch tactics with regard to the real purpose of the tax. My faith has been eroded in our elected officials. Their actions have betrayed their spoken words.
I have been living here for 23 years, and I understand that the same tactics and planning were used regarding the Santa Maria Town Center. Somebody made a lot of money tearing down the downtown, that now the city wants to resurrect. That is a moot point considering that it should've been built on the site of the Enos Ranch Development. Common sense would say that would've been a better location for the mall. Hopefully better days will come.
Bill Potts
Santa Maria